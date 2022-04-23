This little booklet comes across my desk from the Smithsonian, and in it is an article entitled: “Ten Ways You Can Boost Your Brain Power Starting Now.” OK, I’m game.
I’m good with a lot of them, like exercising, eating right, visiting my doctor regularly, spending time with friends and taking time off from the internet. That’s the easy five.
Trying other brain exercises than those you are good at — among which I claim crossword puzzles, Wordle and daily short mysteries I challenge myself with every day from a calendar I got at Christmas — so I need to force myself to tackle other stuff like, well, Sudoku. It’s all Japanese to me, which is totally incorrect because it originated in Switzerland. I was never good at numbers, but I try.
Getting enough sleep is another one. Who does? I take what I can get. The same with keeping stress at bay. Stress is a cloak-and-dagger enemy, always lurking in the shadows. Sleep and stress are right up there with another one, smoking, drug and alcohol abuse. You have to work at all of them.
OK, that’s nine. The 10th one goes like this: “Read More Fiction. According to a recent study by neuroscientists published in the journal of Brain Connectivity, reading a novel can improve brain function on a variety of levels. The ability to use your imagination and put yourself in the shoes of another person is similar to developing muscle memory in sports.”
Hallelujah, I’m saved! My brain must be as muscled as Johnny Weissmuller (who is that again?). I’m at the Attleboro Public Library every day, digitally, returning books and taking out new ones. I read an average of two novels a week.
So, there, to those of you who have been trying to get me to read non-fiction history books, spiritual broadsides and how-to manuals. My brain’s more boostered than yours.
Saturday sermon
“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
— Confusius
Feedback
“Your column last week was the second time in a week I read a version of the quote attributed to Roy Marshall,” writes Peter Percevecz. “As you might challenge us in your column: So you’re so smart, I bet you can’t name who wrote ‘… do not forget to entertain strangers; for thereby some have entertained angels unawares,’ long before Roy Marshall paraphrased it.
“It’s from the Epistle of St. Paul, the Apostle to the Hebrews,” writes Peter, “generally accepted to have been written in 63AD soon after his release from his first Roman imprisonment and addressed to the Jewish Christians of Palestine, who were under the stress of trials and in danger of relapsing into Judaism.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many states have passed legislation to move to Daylight Saving Time year round. My answer: 19, option 2. Hawaii has been on it since 1967, Arizona since 1968. Other states which have passed legislation but have not changed pending federal authorization are: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Getting it right was Bert H., Ron K., Kathy H., Gail B. and Gail P. (“It would be great if Massachusetts became a year-round DLST”). One wrong guess was between 20 and 30.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, within three years what the average age is of a person watching a baseball game on TV? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.