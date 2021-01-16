I like to read. Hey, once you learn, it’s hard to stop. That’s probably why you know most of the stuff printed on your breakfast cereal box.
Years ago I was a tutor at The Literacy Center teaching people how to read and for the past few years I have been a co-chairperson of The Big Read in the city. Reading’s in my blood.
I read The Sun Chronicle six days a week, The Boston Globe and The Providence Journal on weekends — and their digital editions daily. And I throw in a daily digital review of important stories in The New York Times.
Books? Yeah, I read them, too. Digitally. From the public library. At a pace of about one a week. Mostly mysteries.
Sometimes I pick titles to read because I like how they sound. “Night Boat to Tangier,” “Magpie Murders” and “Love and Death Among the Cheetahs” come to mind.
I have my favorites, but sometimes I pick authors randomly, Smith or Jones or Conte.
I check the book sections in the Sunday papers, too. So I’m all over the place.
Which is why it always surprises me that when a list of popular books is published, or Pulitzer Prize winners, I usually haven’t read any of them.
The Globe published a list of the best books of 2020 the other week and I hadn’t read any of the Young Adult, Middle Grade and Children’s Picture Books, of course, and none of the Poetry and Nonfiction either.
I read very little nonfiction but I do read poetry, just not The Globe’s picks.
And I only read one of the best fiction books of 2020: “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. It fit my criteria. So there.
Need to escape? Read a book.
Saturday sermon
“And after this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you … We are going to the Capitol.”
— Your president
Feedback
“Really enjoyed your column last week!” writes Bill Kerr of Wrentham. “Very refreshing to read about the history of newspaper printing and not even a hint of politics or the virus.
“Every other page of the first section of the SC was full of stuff I just skipped through. (Can’t do that with live TV news reports.)
“You brightened my day. Now I need to make a donation to the Council For Children.”
Go to it, Bill, and thanks.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, which country has about 5 million people and 2 million saunas.
My answer: Finland.
“I think it is one of the Nordic countries,” writes Ron. “My guess would be Finland (for no particular reason).”
“No look-up, just Swede-Finn heritage,” writes Carl. “My guess is Finland.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what common beverage is named after the Latin word meaning “to drink.”
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks.
See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.