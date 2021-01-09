The stories were banged out on manual typewriters. They were dropped on the editor’s desk for review with a blue pencil. They were then delivered to operators of loud linotype machines who retyped the words and headlines to cast them into lines of molten lead.
The galleys of type was locked into a page frame on heavy metal tables on wheels, called turtles, one for each page of that day’s paper. Soft imprints of the pages were made on a special machine and these were used to cast curved, thick, heavy plates that slid onto the units of the press.
When all the plates were on, the press started, and complete and folded newspapers came out the other end. They were bundled, loaded on trucks and dropped on street corners so kids could deliver them after school.
At the end of the day the used type was dumped in buckets and melted in a furnace in a corner of the room, then poured into long ingots ready for tomorrow’s typesetting.
Welcome to the old Attleboro Sun, circa 1969, when I first arrived.
In later years staffers retyped every word onto a punched tape, which was fed into a computer — it was huge and needed its own climate-controlled glass room — and the stories came out the other end in neat printed columns on paper. These were cut and pasted on a full paper page, The pages were shot on a giant camera. The page negative was used to cast thin aluminum plates that were locked onto the press rollers.
We went from manual typewriters one day to computer terminals the next, and the innovation has never stopped.
A most memorable sound to me was those old typewriters clacking out the news with tap-taps and bells. If I was out at night working, I usually typed up my story on my kitchen table. My kids later told me that tapping was a comforting sound that lulled them back to sleep. Dad was home safe and, I guess, still had a job.
I don’t miss the typewriter, but I do miss the sound. Enter Tom Hanks. Hanks is an avid collector of typewriters and developed an app called Hanx Writer. When you strike the keys on your phone or other device, you get the typewriter sound.
I write on it some nights, reminiscing before I fall asleep.
Saturday sermon
“The United States Congress, like a lot of rich people, lives in two houses.”
— John Green
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what 2001 comedy was based on a woman’s New Year’s resolution to take control of her life by keeping a written record of everything she did.
“Definitely ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary,’” writes Donna. Brenda got it right, too, as did Doug, who cheated. Allan also got it right, adding this P.S.: “This is first-time send-in of an answer, to go with first-time donation.” Thanks, Allan.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which country has about 5 million people and 2 million saunas.
Columns for Kids
Your donations totaled $385 in December, the second highest of the year. That brings our 220 total to $2,476 and our grand total to $3,371.
Here’s the deal: I write my column to the paper for free, in exchange for your CFC donations. If we average $150 a month, I keep writing. To date, it’s $211.
Send donations to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. Make sure you note your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.