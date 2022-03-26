I saw a commentary in last week’s Sunday Providence Journal in which a monthly contributor talked about writing her 100th column for the newspaper. Congratulations, I thought, and that got me thinking.
Best as I can remember, I started writing columns for The Sun Chronicle in 1974, after I finished a stint as editor of the division’s weekly Franklin Sentinel. I could be wrong, of course. My first column was about peanuts, I remember, but I can’t find it.
On a shelf near where I am writing this are folders with years on them, full of my columns. The 1974 folder is empty. Mice? …
Anyway, by any count, by the end of this year I will have written some 2,400 columns for the paper, allowing for vacations and when I wrote Saturday and Sunday columns when our now-deceased Sunday paper first debuted.
With a continuous record of 43 years, I could be the longest-running columnist at The Sun Chronicle. Think of it. Bill Hannan also comes to mind — he told me once on his birthday that, “If I knew it was going to be this easy, I would have been 93 a long time ago” — because he wrote a lot of columns over the years, but he had a break in service and returned to The Sun Chronicle when I was already there.
Does that make me feel old? Nah. Does it make me feel like a hack who can sit down and write about anything at the drop of a deadline? Sure. Always.
I probably have a few more columns in me … as long as those Council for Children donations keep coming in.
Saturday sermon
“If you’re in discussions, you’re in negotiations, and if you don’t know if you’re the predator or the prey, you’re the prey.”
— Attorney Edward Casey
Feedback
Guess what? I remembered another job I had.
One summer I worked as a laborer for a construction company that poured concrete foundations for homes and small commercial buildings. My job was to carry, set up and take down the heavy panels that the concrete was poured into. Because of all the lime dust, falling off the panels as I carried them, that summer I was the blondest I’ve ever been.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the oceans of the world. My answer: Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic and Southern. Of course, there is only one global ocean.
The Southern Ocean might be the least known, because it was once loosely called the Antarctic Ocean. Bordering countries were asked to respond to a potential naming, and all respondents, except Argentina, agreed that the ocean surrounding Antarctica should be created and given a single name. Eighteen of the 28 responding countries preferred Southern Ocean over Antarctic Ocean, and it was changed in the early 2020s.
Getting it right were Colleen V. and Robert G. (“When I grew up, there were four oceans. In recent years, a fifth ocean has appeared in my crossword puzzles: Southern”). One reader, who boasted she “had a very good geography teacher,” listed four, missing the Southern. Most other respondents did, too. Some listed the Antarctic Ocean.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many of Russia’s 20 generals have been killed in the Ukraine war. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.