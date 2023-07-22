I don’t like to think like this, or write about it. I believe I am far from being a pessimist, and I can see the humor and humanness in everything. But deep down I am a realist, and thus I must accept a sad and heartbreaking truth: We will not end gun violence in our lifetimes. And by that I mean the lifetimes of everyone alive today.
Yes, we could stop manufacturing guns, except for military and police firearms but, again, what will that change? There are already millions of guns stashed away in American homes. And you can’t confiscate all of them.
Plus the smuggling of guns and ammo into our country is unstoppable. Period. Guns, unfortunately, are here to stay.
Maybe we could vet potential gun owners better, but that’s a hopeless tactic. Anyone who wants to can get their hands on a gun and bullets.
Abolish the Second Amendment? That would make no difference. And the answer surely is not for everyone to go out and buy themselves a gun.
Sure, I can wear my new orange shirt, the official color to protest gun violence, as often as I want, but it’s a symbolism that will change nothing.
You can shed a tear now or later for all the poor American souls who will be murdered by guns in the years and decades ahead. The greed, malfeasance, maliciousness and just pure wrongheadedness that got us to this point is not going to change anytime soon.
Instead, you may need to resign yourself to the idea that someone you know, someone you love, or even yourself, may be shot by a stranger. Even if you rarely leave your home — except, maybe, to pick up your newspaper on the lawn in the morning — you can become a victim. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case brought by a violent gun owner that will challenge federal law that bars Americans subject to restraining orders from owning guns. Guess which way that will go.
Maybe it’s better if we all just try not to think about it. I hate it, but I can’t …
Saturday sermon
“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
I didn’t know that …
The ampersand has been around for centuries, and it is a combination of the letters “E” and “T,” spelling the Latin word “et” meaning “and.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which of the six New England states has the most craft breweries. My answer: Massachusetts, with more than 200. Maine has 154, Connecticut 130, New Hampshire 100, Vermont 78 and Rhode Island 40.
That’s a grand total of more than 700.
Vermont got the most reader votes, followed by Maine.
And then there was this one: “Massachusetts has the most in New England, using 2022 data.” Now, which part of “without looking it up” is unclear?
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, that once Oregon passes pending legislation, which state will be the only one left where you can’t pump your own gas. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
See you next week.