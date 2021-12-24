Something we’ve been inundated with this holiday season — even more than Season’s Greetings — is almost daily pro football games. I love it, but the game as we play it today is so 19th century.
What, in this digital age, you have two guys walking around with sticks and a 10-foot chain? Give me a break. How about a guy or gal in a striped shirt saying this is exactly, exactly, mind you, that the football went out of bounds, or that a knee touched the ground exactly right here where my toe is. Games have been lost for less.
And how about two guys standing beneath goalposts and looking up to determine if the football went through them or not. And how about the exact inflation level of a football? Don’t even go there.
Human judgment is good on jury duty, but not on a 21st century football field.
It must be impossible to put an electronic device in the skin of a football to determine just when and where it hit the ground or where it flew out of bounds. How about sensors in the knee pads of every player? How about restarting the game clock without having to wave your arm in a circle? And off-sides should be a no-brainer. That’s just for starters.
For you history buffs: The first professional football game was played on Nov. 12, 1892, — that’s the end of the 19th century, by the way — between the Allegheny Athletic Association and the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. One of the players was openly paid $500 for showing up and taking the field.
If they refuse to bring pro football into this century, at least they are starting to play it more like rugby, you know, scrumming up around a ball carrier and pushing him forward, and knocking the ball loose more often to cause the carrier to fumble.
Rugby, by the way, was first played in 1892 at Rugby School in Rugby, England. Wait, that’s just about when pro football started. Maybe we’re actually going backward …
Merry Yule!
Friday sermon
“Every day, in every way, I am getting better and better.”
— Emile Coue
I didn’t know that
They’re working on a new COVID-19 vaccine that doesn’t involve needles. They squirt it up your nose — where the virus is most likely to enter your body.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the loneliest number is according to Three Dog Night. My answer: One. Getting it right were David G., Dominic C., Bert H., Donna R., Kathy H., John D., Doug W. (“Thanks for the soft lob this week”), Martha G., Colleen V. (“Hope you have plenty of space in your email box with that question! One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do — but that won’t be the number responses you’ll get”), Ron K., Tom M., Bob G. (“We’ve always liked Three Dog Night. Chuck Negron was on the last Flower Power cruise we took in 2019”), Patricia M., Elaine Y and Lisa M.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what celebration our Founding Fathers in the Massachusetts Bay Colony criminalized in 1659. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next year.
