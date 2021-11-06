I long for the good old days when I could control time. I had a few lousy mickey-mouse wrist watches growing up — not literally, of course — but I liked best the pocket watches that were handed down to me.
You actually carried them in a pocket and when they started to slow down, you wound the spring inside with a little knob on the top of the watch.
You had time in your pocket. Sort of like a poor man’s cell phone. And that’s the problem.
Cell phones, TVs, car clocks all have a mind of their own. You look at them tonight and it’s a quarter to midnight. Fifteen minutes later they say its 11 p.m. Starting at midnight you wake up to a 25-hour day. What’s going on?
That archaic, horrendous, discombobulating daylight saving time is ending, of course. Welcome back to “real” time.
In days of yore you could rebel against this outdated and unrealistic practice. Just keep your clock and watch hands where they are in April. Resist the urge to “spring forward.”
When you look at one of your time-keepers, just make a mental note to advance it an hour. It was a small rebellion, I admit, but a worthy insurrection just the same.
Now, your can’t-do-without cell phone will adjust automatically, as will the TV time and the clocks in most cars. For conformity’s sake, you are left with the stove clock and plug-in and battery clocks to manually re-set to where they should have always been those long six months or so ago.
The sun rose in the east at 7:24 a.m. today. Tomorrow it will rise at 6:25. The sun will set in the west at 5:33 today. Tomorrow sunset is 4:32.
It’s surely the start of the dark time, as Earth spins toward the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, Dec. 21, a Tuesday.
On that day the sun will rise at 7:10 and set at 4:17, giving us little more than nine hours of daylight.
Lawmakers here and nationally are trying to do away with daylight saving time. Don’t hold your breath. Or set your watch by it.
Saturday sermon
“Lost time is never found again.”
— Benjamin Franklin
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me two things: What South American ballroom dance became a worldwide sensation in the early 20th century, and which three presidents were the tallest. Only Kathy H. and Bert H. got them both right.
My answers: 1) The tango, 2) Lincoln at 6-4, and Johnson and Trump at 6-3.
Getting tango right were Gail B., Doug W. and Kenneth C. A wrong guess was the bossa nova. Wrong guesses for the tallest presidents included Jefferson, Obama, Washington, Buchanan, George H. W. Bush and Taft.
“How about tallest presidential loser?” writes Terence O. “John Kerry is right up there at 6-4.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what Jimmy Carter had installed on the roof of the White House and Ronald Reagan had removed. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Your donations in October totaled $30, bringing our year-to-date total to $4,000 on the nose. It works like this: As long as contributions to Columns for Kids average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute my column to the paper. For the record, you have given a total of $7,371 since I started this 26 months ago. We are way ahead, thanks to you.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
