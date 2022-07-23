A friend sent me a story from CBS news with the headline “What Allentown, Pennsylvania can teach us about the changing face of America.” Since I was born and raised in A-Town, my interest was piqued. The story started like this:
“Gary Iacocca recalls his grandfather’s hot dog shop in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, consistently hosting non-stop crowds of people. That is, until what he described as a changing neighborhood forced the family establishment to operate elsewhere.
“I will tell you, the original Yocco’s was open at 6 a.m. in the morning and we closed at 1:30 at night and we were busy all day,” Iacocca said. “Well, this was a blue-collar town. Third shifts, they would get off, they’d come down to Yocco’s, they’d get a couple hot dogs, drink a beer and go home.”
I grew up munching Yocco’s hot dogs, and I can corroborate the early morning crowds in that industrial area, home to Bethlehem Steel, Mack Trucks, General Electric, Sylvania.
At 6 a.m. they’d be two-deep at the bars, guys coming home from work and others getting a quick one on the way in to work.
I lived in a rough neighborhood, the Sixth Ward. The block I lived on had everything: two corner bars, a fire station, a bakery, a music store, a 5-and-10, a cobbler, a shoe store, a beer distributor, a clothing store, a variety store, a butcher shop, a grocery and a barbershop — my grandfather’s, where I lived.
The Boys Club was down the street and the riverfront park not far away, oh, and there were two breweries about six blocks apart. It was interesting.
The CBS story was about how Allentown has changed from a city that was 97 percent white in 1970 to a community that was 31 percent white in 2020, a trend common in many cities.
Allentonians quoted in the story say the new residents “are no different than the Germans and Italians who came in earlier generations.”
I go back to Allentown infrequently, and rarely to the old neighborhood — which looks the same but has changed radically in ethnic makeup. Most of the stores are gone, and the fire station, too.
After more than half a century in the Attleboro area, this is home now and my childhood just a memory.
Footnote: Besides Yocco’s hot dogs, that family also produced the late Lee Iacocca, the executive who ran the Ford and Chrysler corporations.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”
— Maya Angelou
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, that while Japan’s gun-ownership rate is 1 for every 330 residents, what the United States rate is. My answer: 1.2 guns per each resident, or more than 400 times more than Japan. Getting it right was Kathy H.
One reader guessed three out of every 10 Americans own guns. Another guessed three guns per person (“Unfortunately, there have been lots of opportunities to give this statistic in the news lately. I know there are more guns than people in the U.S.”)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, in what general areas the thickest part of the human skin is located. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.