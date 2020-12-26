Finally, concrete proof of voter fraud. Your President voted in the election — by mail, of course — as a resident of Florida. He used Mar-a-Lago as his address. Oops.
By an agreement signed by none other than himself, no one can claim the resort (which has consumed millions of our tax dollars), as their residence nor live there longer than three months or so. The neighbors have been quite adamant on this point.
So deduct one Florida vote — and I can only presume here, since the privacy of everyone’s vote is sacred — for The Donald.
I hope the election, if it ever ends, doesn’t come down to one vote …
I really don’t care how or where Mr. Trump votes. I just hope he keeps voting for the next four years, and for the rest of his life, for the people he believes in.
I will. And early. And by sealed ballot. And dropped off at the Election Commission office at City Hall. And masks will not be optional. Maybe ever.
Someone made a good point the other day: Ads showing the results of COVID-19 infection should be more graphic. The word they used was more “sickening.” Seeing lungs ravaged by coronavirus might be more convincing to mask bashers. You will not go gentle into that good night ...
The good news? By the end of March, vaccines may save 25,000 American lives. How many lives would be saved by wearing masks more frequently? 56,000.
In my final column of 2020, let me say it is the perfect time for Congress to come back into session and impeach the president.
If the House impeaches, the Senate has two choices: remove him from office (unlikely) OR disqualify him from holding any public office ever again. With no chance of a pardon.
So, it would be goodbye for good. And so, goodbye 2020.
Saturday sermon
“I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency, even if I’m in a cabinet meeting.”
— Ronald Reagan
Heard at the bar
I guess I’m going to have to return that Golden Girls Chia Pet.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what three U.S. states end with “ana” as in banana. Let’s call it an early Yule gift.
My answer: Indiana. Louisiana and Montana.
“Right away I thought of Indiana and Montana. Louisiana took me a minute,” wrote Tom.
“Got Louisiana and Indiana right away but had to mentally recite each state from Maine down and across the country until I hit Montana. Yeah!” writes Cheryl. Same thing happened to Colleen and Doug.
“I promise I used my brain and not the map for my answer (older brains need stimulation),” writes Wini with the correct answer. Ron and Wini got it right, too.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what were the most common doggie names in the U.S. in 2019, male and female, according to the website dogtime.com.
Columns for Kids
Thanks. See you next week.
