I read somewhere the Rustic drive-in over in North Smithfield has opened for the season. The drive-in. That brings back memories, doesn’t it?
All those crazy nights, and dates, when you were younger. Sometimes just hanging out outside your car, ignoring the movie. The great hot dogs at the refreshment stand.
A trunk-full of buddies trying to sneak in. Not me, of course; I was too claustrophobic to get inside a locked trunk.
Later, when I had my own young kids, I used to let them watch the movie sitting or lying on the roof of our VW bus in sleeping bags.
And they always fell asleep because they were tired out from riding the little train or playing on the drive-in’s playground. Sometimes they even had pony rides.
In those days, it was a good cheap night out for a young family. Frankly, I haven’t been to a drive-in in decades. And they’re harder to find.
How does that joke go: I fell asleep at the drive-in and woke up at a flea market.
There were a lot of drive-ins closer to home than North Smithfield, which is officially named the Rustic Tri-View. It has three screens, shows double features, you don’t have to attach a speaker to your car door and the snack bar offers doughboys and clam cakes.
Things have kind of changed. Well, maybe only a little …
Saturday sermon
“Success comes in cans, not in cannots.”
— A fortune cookie
Feeback
In response to last week’s Saturday sermon about feminism and masochism, a reader quoted Rebecca West: “I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat.”
“I’ve been called a commie, a cow, etc. on local FB pages but never a feminist,” the reader adds. “I think they are afraid of that F-word. I give as good as I get and manage to sneak some reliable info and articles in to defend my points. I am a street fighter with some of the cranks and fools on The Sun Chronicle FB page.
“I do wish that they’d read the articles and see the coverage of both/all sides but many, I suspect, just go on FB to vent and BS. Slowly people are changing their minds — well, except for the unhinged.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what two country names can be spelled using five of the letters in the word “spinach.”
“So glad to see something I can answer again. Spain and China can be made from the word spinach,” writes Donna, adding, “70 today, glad my brain still works.”
Ken, Kathy, Ron, Mike, Rose, Fran, Bob, Linda, Kasha, Patricia, Carol, Dan, David, Joan, Sandra, Elaine, Gail, Marie and Bob, my wife — and Popeye — also got it right.
Linda says, “You kidding us this week? I’m pretty sure that most people can easily see China and Spain in less than 10 seconds! Well, you do have a great sense of humor!” Mike adds, “Too easy.” Kasha: “The words practically spell themselves.” Patricia: “Easy one this week.”
Sounds like a challenge.
Now, a reader and I bet you can’t tell us which of these is NOT a dance craze from the ’50s and ’60s: Bristol Stomp, Frug, Funky Chicken, Hitchhiker, Jerk, Locomotion, Mashed Potato, Monkey, Monster Mash, Pony, Popsicle, Shimmy, Stroll, Swim, Watusi.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761 or www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
