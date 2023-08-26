Well, football season is here and soon the games will count. This year, as every year, there is one blatant truth: Pro-ballers are mostly a bunch of animals. Mostly birds, by the way.
OK, we’re talking about team names here.
There are five birds in the NFL, Ravens, Falcons, Eagles, Cardinals and Seahawks, pursued by four hungry cats, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars and Panthers.
Throw in two horses (Colts and Broncos), one ovine (Rams), one bruin (Bears) and one “fish” (Dolphins), and you have a pretty complete menagerie.
In addition to alpha males, like Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders and Commanders, you have a pack of other personages — Texans, Saints, Patriots, Cowboys and 49ers.
And the Chiefs are either Native American or, well, Irish.
Two teams are named after real people, now deceased — the Bills and the Browns — and two are named for fictional folks, Titans and Giants. Add two industrial types (Packers and Steelers), and also the way all the teams get to their games (Jets) and there you have it.
Did I miss anyone?
My advice: Take tails and kick into the wind …
Saturday sermon
“Don’t try to make children grow up to be like you, or they may do it.”
— Russell Baker
Angel Shot
I don’t know where this came from, but I printed out a copy somewhere along the way. It’s a notice that says at the top, “Every restaurant and bar should have this in the ladies’ room.”
It’s a guideline for women on dates that are not going well, who may feel unsafe, or really bothered by the person, or maybe someone who lied on their dating profile.
Such women are advised to order from a knowledgeable bartender or waitress an Angel Shot. Order it “neat” if you want someone to escort you to your car, “dressed” if you want them to call an Uber or Lyft, and “with lime” if you want them to call the police.
It would take a heck of a lot of education, sure, but it’s not as crazy an idea as it sounds.
Word of the week
Gynocrat. A voter who always chooses the woman candidate over the male. I’m one.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell how many of our nine Supreme Court justices are Catholic. My answer: Seven of the nine are Catholics. Conservative Catholics include Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett. Sotomayor is a liberal Catholic. I’ll give you credit for six. Oh, and Kagan is a Jew and Brown is a Protestant.
Getting six right were Bert H., PMM, Bob N. and Jim A. Wrong guesses included four.
What a world. Remember how much crap JFK, our first Catholic president, got while running for president, with critics saying he’d represent the Pope before the people?
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the FAA recently gave legal permission to a company for testing a car that can do what? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.