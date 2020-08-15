I love hot dogs. Some say if you ever saw them being made or knew what was in them, you’d never eat another one. I still love hot dogs.
There’s a TV show where this guy goes around the world eating crazy native food — cheese with maggots in it, anyone? — and I sometimes want to be that guy.
I can’t say I like everything, but I’ll try anything.
Ever have duck tongues? I have, in San Francisco’s Chinatown. How about pasta with squid ink sauce? I have in Venice. Prairie oysters? I have at the P-A Club in Taunton. Blood sausage? I have on the streets of New York.
How about chocolate-covered ants, grasshoppers and crickets? And eel, rattlesnake and alligator? Yep.
Tripe and sweetbreads? Sure. Ostriche, buffalo, venison and bear? Point me to the next game dinner.
Last week I grilled some mango and habanero chicken sausage. Why not? And ever eat a ghost pepper? Yeow.
This may have all started when, after a normal childhood, in college my gang from another school crashed a fraternity party at Princeton. They wanted to rag on their guests, so they proposed we play a game called Cow’s Eye. There were three glasses of beer and one had a cow’s eye in it. They blindfolded me and …
I don’t think you really want to hear this.
Saturday sermon
“And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator.”
— President Donald Trump inaugural speech
Going viral
Massachusetts has recovered $158 million in phony unemployment claims.
I didn’t know that
We produce 300 million tons of plastic each year, and 30 to 50 percent of it is used just once.
Heard at the bar
A woman told me she bought something breakable a week or so back that the store clerk wrapped in newspaper to protect it. When she got home she looked at the newspaper and the front page was all about the U.S. and its allies attacking Afghan terrorists. The date? Monday, Oct. 8, 2001 — 27 days after 9-11.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which two South American countries have names that rhyme.
“This week’s challenge is pretty easy!” writes Linda Ausiello. “Paraguay and Uruguay.” Dan West and Doug Wynne agree.
Now. I bet you can’t tell me what body part a shark can re-grow if it’s lost or broken.
And if that’s too easy, tell me three auto parts that sound like winter clothing.
Columns for Kids
Your Columns for Kids donations bounced back from a scary 20 bucks in June to $350 in July. That brings our monthly average after 11 months to $245 and our total to an admirable $2,690.
It works like this: After I moved from being a paid columnist to a contributing columnist, I said I would keep writing as long as your donations to kids programs averaged $150 a month. So far, so great.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
