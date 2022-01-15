Being a life-long conservative, a few ideas I recently heard about sound just so radical.
For one, how about amending the Constitution so that if you win the Electoral College majority but lose the popular vote, your term is two years instead of four.
Or how about changing the filibuster back to its traditional form. In my day, a filibuster was when opponents of a measure, not wanting it to come to a vote, talked on the Senate floor endlessly, without stop, day and night, and forced both sides to compromise so the issue could come to a vote.
That all changed in 1970, while I was taking a nap I guess. Now a senator just has to call filibuster to a proposal and it is set aside and debate on other issues continues. Yes, I long for the good, old days.
Lastly, the best way to generate a better voter turnout is to fine registered voters who don’t vote. Australia fines non-voters $15 and traditionally gets a 90 percent turnout. Interestingly, Massachusetts is the only state in the union that provides in its constitution for compulsory voting. Here come the poll cops ...
Oh, and any idea what part of my first sentence is blatantly false?
Saturday sermon
“You have to love this life. It’s all you get.”
— From a ‘Yellowstone’ episode
Want to watch a movie?
I watched a good movie the other day that showcases lots of today’s problems, like the gap between rich and poor, government dominance by private industry, the loss of our natural environment’s effect on food supplies, etc. The movie (and don’t laugh) is “Soylent Green.” Oh, and the year the film is set in is, gulp, 2022.
Feedback
I guess I just needed a push when it came to getting a new phone, which I complained about last week. After a reader told me how she got her phone at the Mansfield store, I went up, bit the bullet and got a new 5G. Thank you, Rochelle Mach. It’s costing me a little more each month, but the pressure is off.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me 1) The first toy to be advertised on TV, 2) the game that got a big boost when Johnny Carson and Ava Gabor played it on “The Tonight Show” and 3) the toy that astronauts took into space to secure tools in zero gravity.
My answer: Mr. Potato Head, Twister and Silly Putty. And thanks to the Jan. 3, 2021, New York Times Sunday crossword for those clues.
Getting all three right were Bert H. and Doug W. Getting two right were O. Howard H., Ron K., John D. and Elaine Y. Wrong answers for 1) included Slinky, Yo-Yo and Hula-Hoop, for 2) Slinky and Trivial Pursuit and for 3) Slinky.
One reader, Al F., said he couldn’t help answering with a poem:
First toy TV ad?
Hope this guess isn’t hinky.
It was quite a play-time fad.
I think it is the “Slinky.”
Game John and Ava played?
Gave this one lots of thought.
My guess, no masquerade …
Is “Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robot”
Zero gravity tool toy?
Hope my answer isn’t nutty.
Is it the Real McCoy?
I think it’s “Silly Putty.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which company is worth more than Walmart, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, AT&T, Goldman Sachs, Boeing, IBM and Ford — combined. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.