Poor me. I’ve been a loyal customer like forever. Always paid on time. And now they want to punish me. “They” is T-Mobile, which has absorbed my old friend Sprint.
T-Mobile has sent me letters, post cards and texts, starting back in October or so. The message? My phone is too old.
They are abandoning the Sprint 3G network — which I use — “to free up resources and spectrum.” In other words, here comes 5G, so get on board or get out of the way.
If I don’t, I need to expect call droppings, long waits for messages, and who knows what else. A new phone will be free, they said, but when I called them to get one I heard, nah, it’s probably 100 bucks to upgrade. One mailing offered me up to $400 off a new phone.
Maybe, they tell me, I can swap my old SIM card for a new one, whatever that means. I was advised by T-Mobile to go to a Sprint store and work it all out.
Hey, I’m not a digital rocket scientist. I use my soon-to-be-obsolete phone to make calls and send texts, and on a rare occasion read a couple of pages of a book on my Kindle app in the doctor’s waiting room.
Oh, sure, I have some neat apps on my phone, that allow me to call uber, use my phone as a metal detector, run a teleprompter across my screen when I’m orating on Zoom, check the lunar cycles and get an e-book from the library. But I rarely use them.
So, my faithful phone is on a death spiral. Soon I’ll just be talking to myself. Originally they said the drop-dead date was Jan. 1, but I hear it’s been delayed to March because of some push-back from the airlines industry. The airlines are big, they have clout. Woe is me.
Seems to me, if they are downgrading me for their advantage, the least they can do is reduce my monthly fee to next to nothing, or just send me a new phone with 5G — that includes all the apps and photos on my old phone. Or is it all a bluff to sell phones?
Anybody else facing this conundrum? Anybody solved it? I’d like to know.
Saturday sermon
“Every silver lining has a touch of gray.”
— Grateful dead
Feeback
“Your column is always a ‘must read’ for me,” writes Peter Percevecz. “As regards Denzel Washington’s definition of dreams in last week’s column, I much prefer this fuller version attributed to Linked In: ‘A dream is just a dream. A goal is a dream with a plan and a deadline.’ Happy New Year and keep the columns coming!”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what country has the most Ikea stores, with 53 of them. My answer: Germany. Getting it right were John D., Kathy H., Walter G. and Ron K. Wrong guesses included Japan and Canada.
Now, I hope you got a toy at Christmas, so here are three toy tidbits. Name at least two and you’re smart. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
1) The first toy to be advertised on TV, 2) the game that got a big boost when Johnny Carson and Ava Gabor played it on “The Tonight Show” and 3) the toy that astronauts took into space to secure tools in zero gravity.
Columns for Kids
Your December donations totaled $335, giving us a whopping $4,565 for the year for the Council for Children. That’s some $2,000 more than 2020. And the grand total is just over $7, 400 since we started this in September 2019. Here’s how it works: As long as reader contributions average $150 a month, I continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
