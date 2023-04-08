By my count, I’ve lived at 15 different addresses in my life, five of them when I was growing up and single, and 10 of them since I’ve been married. For the record, all but three of those domiciles were rentals — dorms, apartments, houses.
I’ve been told that if we ever move again, it has to be to the seashore. I’d like that too. But, well, the prospect of moving again is pretty slim, unless I hit the Mega Millions.
But, I say, we already live on the ocean. I get scoffs.
This is my reasoning: We live now on a pond. Which is fed by a river. Said river runs into a reservoir. The reservoir empties into a bay. The bay flows to the ocean proper. So, ergo, we already reside at the ocean — a little piece of it anyway. All water, except for certain inland lakes, is part of the ocean if you think about it like I do.
Now, back to the pond problem: I offered to dump a truckload of sand on the shore of the pond by our home and install a wave machine at the other end of it to send wavelets our way, and also to install speakers in the trees that would emit the soothing sounds of the ocean. That didn’t float.
I offered that a big plus is, like Loch Ness, we have our own sea serpent in our pond, Mechie, although I’m the only one who has ever seen it, one day when I was kayaking. More scoffs.
It seems inevitable I will have sand in my shoes someday in the future …
Saturday sermon
“The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.”
— Sun Tzu
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when classic TV shows do something stupid, like “Wheel of Fortune” did two weeks ago by teaming up contestants with WWE wrestlers? Whoever thought of that should be fired. The average age of the WWE audience is about 25, and only 30 percent are over 50. The average age of Wheel watchers is 65-plus, the oldest audience on television. And the grand prize trip was a visit to Wrestlemania …? I would have thrown the game.
Feedback
Any reader who enjoyed last week’s column about rugby — you can be either a fan, a glutton for punishment or maybe you thought it was an April Fool’s joke — can search the internet for “50 Years A Rugger,” my four-part series that covers the same ground and then some. And even includes a poem about rugby …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me where the Hells Angels motorcycle club got their name. My answer: Although there is a 1930 movie by the same name about World War I pilots, the club name came from the nickname for World War II bomber crews.
Getting it right were PMM, Ellen C. and Doug W. Wrong guesses included Hell’s Kitchen.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, Superman’s home planet, his alter ego on Earth and specifically where he works. Deadline is noon Tuesday, April 18, so use your super powers but take your time.
Columns for Kids
Your donations for March totaled $140, bringing our year-to-date total to $475. That’s a monthly average of $158. The kids thank you. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.