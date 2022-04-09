Spring school vacation is just around the corner and I expect I’ll have a few young teenage house guests for a couple of days, so I’ve been thinking about some fun things we can do. Checkers anyone?
Would they be perfectly content to sprawl on the sofa and play video games on their cell phones? Absolutely. Well, checkers may be out, but there must be something else they might like to do with their grandparents. Let me think.
How about a nice game of lawn bocce? Or bean-bag toss? Or croquet, even? If the wind’s up, we can — wow! — fly kites at Highland Park. Think of it. There’s also kayaking on Mechanics Pond or the Ten Mile River, but that would have to be one at a time.
How about this: magnet fishing from a bridge over the Ten Mile. I have one of those powerful magnets on a long rope. Know what the two most common objects magnet fishers find? Knives and guns. That might get ’em.
We could also go to the zoo and see a white lion, or to the Attleboro Arts Museum to explore Albuquerque art, or to the Attleboro Industrial Museum to see the working past of my city. And I hear the new telescope at Frosty Dew Observatory in Charlestown has some nifty glimpses of galaxies far, far away.
Or we could stay home and break out the cards for some rousing games of War or Crazy 8s.
I kind of want to teach them how to play games I played when I was a kid, like King of the Mountain or Cowboys and Indians or, my favorite, Kick the Can.
Know how to play that last one? You get an old can, place it on the ground, someone kicks it as far as they can and the person who is It chases it and brings it back to the spot it was kicked from. While that is happening, the other kids hide.
The player who is It searches, but not too far from the can. Found players mull around the can while the search is on for the remaining kids. If It strays too far from the can, an unfound player can rush over and kick the can, everyone captured can run off to hide and the game begins anew until all the players are found.
Think they’ll trade their phones for an old baked beans can? Well …
A friend sent me this quote from Margaret Atwood out of the blue last week: “You can’t exist as a writer for very long without learning that something you write is going to upset someone, sometime, somewhere.” I’ve always known that.
The quote came right after I got a critical email about last week’s column where I mentioned Trumpanzees. And I really thought I made up that word, until I Googled it …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what professional North American sports team is named for its home country. My answer: the Montreal Canadiens. Getting it right were Kathy H., PMM, Bert H., Ray P., Terry O., Bill D., John D., Colleen V., Gail G., Phil H., Sandra L., Jack J., Nancy R., Doug W., Ron K. and Bob G. (“Wife and I are on the Flower Power cruise with 1960s rock-and-roll groups. The E-Edition works well. Life is very good”).
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the city where in 2019 the Sox and Yankees played the first Major League baseball game in Europe. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Your March contributions to Columns for Kids totaled a whopping $890, nearly nine times the January and February contributions combined. That brings us to $990 year to date and $8,926 in total since we started this in September 2019. Thank you. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.