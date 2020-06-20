Just about every day I trek two-tenths of a mile to water my garden which is beside a friend’s house — OK, some days I pray for rain or do a little Wampanoag two-step so Mother Earth does it for me.
It’s a short walk. Of course, I could take the long way, which means using trails and streets to walk around Mechanics Pond — would you believe this pond in the heart of the city covers 19 acres? — but I don’t. Not yet, anyway.
Curing laziness is not a byproduct of COVID-19.
In my garden I’m growing tomatoes, corn and hot peppers. I had my first garden ever in Franklin a few decades ago. It was a little plot behind a garage, big enough for six tomato plants which struggled to see the sun. Snip off the suckers between the branches, an old Italian man showed me, and they will grow tall.
My present garden “landlord,” also Italian, says there is just something magical about watching things grow.
My grandparents had a large tomato garden in their backyard, which they watered with old espresso coffee cans. They filled a bucket with water and then went plant to plant dipping the can into the bucket and giving each plant its share. A garden hose was much, much too wasteful.
They had figs, grapes and peaches, too, but the tomatoes were the big crop, although the grapes were pressed into a bitter white wine that even I, as a wicked teenager sneaking a drink, could barely keep down.
This reverie started when I thought about my grandfather’s pipe. He was a barber and his shop was in the front of the house.
When he had no customers he sat in the barber chair reading a detective novel in Italian and smoking his pipe, and when he sat in the living room in his chair listening to music on the radio (they didn’t have a TV in the house until I was in seventh grade), he smoked his pipe. His shirtfront was always speckled with tobacco specks.
Several years after he died, I was given his pipe. I smoke it most days when I make that four-tenths of a mile round trip to my garden.
There’s just something about old Italian men and gardens …
Saturday sermon
“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone”
— Blaise Pascal
Heard at the bar
I had a dream that Trump lost the election and succeeded Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy!
So you’re so smart …
Last week, reader Doug Wynne and I bet you couldn’t tell us what two letters next to each other in the alphabet start the names of the most states, with the hint that they are each the first letter of eight states.
Answer: The letter M: Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana. And, the letter N: Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota.
David Buttrick of Attleboro got it right, as did Elaine Young of Plainville and Dan West. So did Ron King, who added: “The hard part was trying to make a list of all 50 states. Must admit I only got 49 (left out Arkansas),” and so did Gail Pratt, adding: “Thanks for the geography lesson — been many years since I had to think about such items.”
“Too easy,” wrote Lee Ashcraft of Attleboro. Now, Lee and I bet you can’t tell us (1) the only state to border only one other state, (2) the only state with a two-vowel postal code and (3) the only one-syllable state.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. My goal is a monthly average of $150 for this column to continue. So far so good.
Thanks. See you next week.
