As I write this, we don’t know who our next president will be. Maybe as you read this we still don’t know, and our Uncivil War continues.
As someone who worked the polls at his first presidential election, here are a few quirky observations:
Eagerness. At the ward I worked, a crowd of about 50 voters were lined up outside waiting for the doors to open at 7 a.m. My precinct logged 150 voters in the first hour, the highest hourly number of the day. Before the day was over we had processed nearly 1,000 votes.
Sign of the times. For the first time we were instructed, if we were forced to evacuate the building, to gather up the voting lists and blank ballots and head outside.
Question 2. I’m not sure what the end count is, but I’m betting Question 2 received fewer over-all votes than Question 1. Why? Because it was on the back of the ballot — even though poll workers told every voter the question was back there, and the front page of the ballot said “Continued on Back” and “Vote Both Sides.” And wasn’t Q2 something about making voting more complicated …?
Communication. Every voter must tell you their street, street number and name before they get a ballot to vote. What’s the hardest part? Hearing each other with both wearing masks and a sheet of plastic between you.
What were they thinking? With three months to vote in this election in a number of ways, some people waited until the last minute. With 13 minutes before the doors closed, a voter walked in — using a walker. The last ballot in my precinct went into the machine at 7:54 p.m.
Well, I hope you voted Tuesday, although some 30 percent of you didn’t, even though voting in one way or the other was easier than ever before. As it should be.
Saturday sermon
“Laughter is the closest distance between two people.”
— Victor Borge
So you’re so smart …
Last week reader Doug Wynne and I bet you couldn’t name eight states which have first letters that no other states have.
“Today’s question is really fun because I happen to love geography,” writes Nancy. “The problem is that I have written down 48 states and can’t remember the other two. With that, my guess is Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.”
Sorry, Nancy. Vermont shares with Virginia.
Rose wrote: “Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.” She later wrote: “Whoops! Just thought this over. Should be Rhode Island instead of Kansas.”
Sorry, Rose. Tennessee shares with Texas.
“My answer is: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah and Virginia,” writes Diane.
Sorry, Diane. Virginia shares with Vermont.
“My best guess is Rhode Island, Hawaii, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Delaware and Pennsylvania,” writes Ellen.
Sorry, Ellen. That’s only seven states.
“Haven’t played for awhile, but decided it was time to get back to using this old brain,” writes Gail. “Here are my states: Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Utah.
Sorry, Gail. South Carolina shares with South Dakota.
“My guess is Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Utah,” writes Ron, correctly. Gerry and Elaine got it right, too.
“Thanks for using my state-names question last week,” writes Doug. “I, being long on honesty and short on most else, have recused myself. But the week before ... HOPSCOTCH!?! Skip it.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what one unit of what is equal to 746 watts of electrical machine power.
Columns for Kids
Your October donations to Columns for Kids totaled $172. Thank you. Our 14-month total is $2,922 with a monthly average of $209. So, this column continues.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
Welcome to the discussion.
