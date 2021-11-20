Reporting on local news is on the ropes. I’ve seen it firsthand. I had the privilege to work in the newspaper business when the newsrooms were stocked full of reporters and editors and photographers producing news that appeared in 48-page papers even on a weekday.
This is the field I labored in all my life — local, community journalism, complete with midnight school board meetings, funny feature stories, weeks-long murder trials. I loved it.
Today about one fourth of the country’s newspapers have silenced their presses, and about half of all local journalism jobs have disappeared in the past 15 years.
There are some 1,800 communities without local newspapers.
I often thought of the flow of local news as a necessity of life, like water and electricity, and it should be supplemented by local taxes. Radical? Yes. Realistic? No.
The opposite is equally unattractive: No newspapers, no sense of community, no scrutiny, no light shining into dark corners, no news to inspire smiles, frowns and I-didn’t-know-thats.
Now, guess what’s tucked into Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending bill: A provision that news outlets that employ eligible local journalists would get a payroll tax credit of $25,000 the first year and $15,000 the next four years for the first 1,500 local journalists hired.
It’s not cheap, coming at a cost, they say, of about $1.67 billion for the five years. And it also has about as much chance of becoming law as those two years of free community college for everyone.
But think about it: Turn on the spigot and out pours the local news we should be so thirsty for.
