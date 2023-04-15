I’m riding shotgun in the car, on a long monotonous trip home across Massachusetts, and I fall asleep. I dream I hear the kids arguing in the back seat.
“Marblehead,” the boy calls the girl.
“Falmouth,” comes the retort.
“Athol,” yells the boy.
“Petersham,” says the other girl.
Knock it off, kids, I yell. Stop fighting.
We’re not fighting, Dad, they say, we’re trying to memorize the cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Now, in a new dream, I’m on a quiz show. The clock is ticking. What’s a boundary made by water? asks the emcee. Brookline, I shout.
OK, an Edsel with a cot in it? Bedford, I shout.
A sacred tree? Holyoke.
Vegetation with a lot of cortex? Braintree.
A question the butcher asks? Needham.
Overhead train below the minimum height? Lowell.
Autumn stream? Fall River.
A negative bug? Natick.
Fresh fruit wine? Newburyport.
Failing romance? Sagamore.
Ship’s bottom? Hull.
What’s inside a balloon? Ayer.
The questions are coming more quickly now:
Knife-wielder? Carver.
Onyx? Blackstone.
Gimme? Hanover.
Citrus fruit? Orange.
Horticulturist? Gardner.
Adore? Revere.
Absolutely? Shirley.
And the final one: Question asked of a hot dog vendor by someone who likes things simple? Aha! Jamaica Plain?
The miles whiz by and I now dream I’m escaping from behind enemy lines and at the guardhouses they shout HALT! and then give me hints to the needed passwords.
Steal cattle? Russell.
In what place? Ware.
Twelfth letter of the alphabet made with jalapenos? Pepperell.
Broomstick jockey at the beach? Sandwich.
Bahamas millionaire? Richmond.
Frigid downpour? Colrain.
Criminal path? Conway.
Guy doing card tricks? Palmer.
Having drugs? Holden.
Snake love? Essex.
Snide comment to Joan of Arc? Auburn.
Where bovine cross the river? Oxford.
Rope hanging over a prison wall? Concord.
And finally, prepare a cooking pan utensil for framing? Mattapan.
Then I wake up, and I look at the road signs for what’s ahead and I know I’m close to home: Bird Finger, Not a Career for Women, Sly Critter Hole and Espy a Big Shell.
Ah, I say. Wrentham, Mansfield, Foxboro and Seekonk.
(This column, one of my favorites, first appeared in the June 15, 1997, edition of The Sun Chronicle.)
Saturday sermon
“I have such poor vision I can date anybody.”
— Garry Shandling
