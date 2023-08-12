Book sales for the first half of the year are down again, perpetuating a trend that started during the pandemic. Surprised? I’m surprised people are still buying hard-bound and paperback books.
I read more than 50 books a year and haven’t bought one in at least a decade. I get e-books free at the library, read ’em on my iPad and electronically return ’em. I don’t fully understand the economics here, but Amazon is involved so somebody is making money, including the authors.
When I was growing up the only books in the house were in a small bookcase on an upper floor. They belonged to my aunts, who lived there, and I read them even though they were of an adult nature, you know, Erle Stanley Gardner. I never saw a children’s book until I had kids.
I accumulated hundreds of books over the years and even had bookshelves built on the walls of my living room in a former house.
When I was moving into my present home I got permission to move all my books in early. I brought them in boxes on a handtruck and arranged them alphabetically on shelves in the basement before we moved in.
Than I discovered e-books and I’m not going back. I can easily take a half-dozen e-books with me anywhere on my iPad and even read them on my phone. At night in bed you don’t need a nightlight because the iPad is back lit. So easy.
Now, every family birthday everyone knows what they’re getting from me: a book gift-wrapped in a Sun Chronicle comics page with a special bookmark at page 99 — a $100 bill. It’s a big hit. Maybe not the books …
So, the books on my shelves are dwindling slowly, about 12 a year, but some books I will never part with.
Saturday sermon
“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion it has taken place.”
— George Bernard Shaw
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell what Americans believe in the most: reincarnation, Satan, astrology, angels or spiritual energy in physical things like plants, rivers or crystals. My answer: About seven out of 10 of us say we believe in angels (69 percent). The others are Satan (56 percent), astrology and reincarnation (34 percent each), and spiritual energy in things (42 percent).
But, of course, because of a weird coincidence, everyone who read the paper last Saturday should have known the answer.
“I’m betting you will get a large number of correct guesses to today’s question. The answer was in a story in the Religion section of today’s paper,” writes Donna G.
“By the way, I had not read it yet, but the answer is in an article on page B5,” writes Ray P. who guessed angels. PMM and Bob G. also got it right without help, allegedly.
Doug W. guessed astrology. “Well, that’s what I get for answering your question as soon as I hit the op-ed page,” he writes in a subsequent email. “If I had waited until Page B5, I would have read just how wrong my astrology answer was.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which of these is not among the top four for highest animal intelligence: Elephants, pig, dog, chimpanzee, dolphin. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
July donations totaled 25 bucks. That’s a tad low, but I’ve heard from reliable sources that August will be better. Our year-to-date total is $1,560.
Here’s how it works: As long as your contributions to the Council for Children average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.