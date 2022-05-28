I watch about five hours of TV a day on average (what else is there to do?) and some days more if I get hooked on a good movie in the afternoon, or watch a bunch of “The Andy Griffith Show” on Saturday mornings or binge watch “The Vikings” or “The Sopranos” again.
Nothing bothers me more than commercials, so I try to avoid channels that have them but it’s not always that easy.
Commercials are wasted on me, because I never buy anything. Many are entertaining, but others are irritating.
How about the one where the guy and his gal pull their car into the parking lot of what looks like a roadhouse, get out and watch the car automatically park itself in a tight space between two pick-up trucks.
Great. The parking spot was so tight the couple couldn’t open their doors to get out, but modern automotive science took care of that — and now the guys who own the pickups can’t get into their cars when they want to leave.
I’ve been in tight spots where I was parked in by an over-aggressive truck and had to climb through the back hatch to get to the steering wheel. It’s not pretty.
Then there are those stupid red bears selling toilet paper, because if you don’t have the right kind, well, you get kind of itchy. That isn’t pretty either.
This is mostly a Rhode Island thing, but I wonder why advertisers insist on putting their talentless wives or kids — or themselves — in their commercials. It’s a no-sale.
And don’t get me started on LiMu Emu and Doug. They’re a match made in heaven.
I’ll stick to streaming instead of screaming …
Saturday sermon
“Never grow a wishbone ... where your backbone ought to be.”
— Clementine Paddleford
Big holiday Monday
No, not that one. OK, that one is big and important, too, but I was thinking of the 591st anniversary of 19-year-old Joan of Arc being burned at the stake.
Regular readers know what I am going to say next: Joan was kin.
My family lore promulgates that the D’Arcontes are descendants of Jeanne d’Arc. Not her directly, of course, but her family. Many of my D’Arconte relatives in Italy use the small “d” in their last names, d’Arconte (d’Arc, get it?). The story is it has something to do with a count (conte) but it gets a little mushy after that.
But it makes for good conversation on Memorial Day while standing over meat sizzling on a grill.
Wait, that didn’t come out right …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what Guinness World Record was awarded to the late TV host Alex Trebek in June 2014. My answer: Most game shows hosted, which was 6,829 at the time of the award. He knocked off Bob Barker of “The Price Is Right.”
Getting it right were Bert H., Joe H. (“My favorite show is Jeopardy”), Colleen V. (“Loved Alex Trebek”), Kathy H., Ron K. and Al F.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what car produced and sold starting in 1908 — when gas was a littler cheaper — was mass produced for the common man. Extra credit: What was its feminine nickname? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.