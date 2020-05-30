Today, May 30, is the 589th anniversary of the day Joan of Arc was burned at the stake for heresy — you know, hearing all those voices — after driving the English out of France at the head of an army.
The year was 1431, but some people are still not over that betrayal. Like some of my relatives.
Family lore says I am a descendant of accused witch Jeanne d’Arc, although I’ve never seen it firmly documented. But then it wouldn’t be family lore, would it.
One version says one of Joan’s brothers fled to Italy after her execution and was adopted by a count, and eventually became Count d’Arc (d’arconte, get it?). Another says the family’s link is through Louis de Conte, Joan’s aide-de-camp. Not blood, but maybe close enough. My father’s name was Louis, by the way. De Conte is best known from “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc,” a novel by Mark Twain. Yeah, right, a novel.
My favorite twist on this link is my grandfather, also an Oreste, who emigrated here early in the 20th century. The story told to me was that while my grandfather would have the parish priests over Sunday nights for pasta and wine, he would never go to church. Asked why, he replied it was because of what the church had done to Joan of Arc.
That’s good enough for me.
Saturday sermon
“It was deep into his fiery heart
That he took the dust of all precious Joan of Arc
Then she clearly understood
If he was fire, oh she must be wood.”
— Leonard Cohen
Some good news
The Attleboro recycling center opened this weekend for cardboard, metal, electronics, batteries and fluorescent bulbs. As someone with a garage full of flattened boxes, that’s great news. Hopefully glass, plastic and paper recycling will follow soon after. The recycling center is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Feedback
“I was aghast when I read in your recent column about the flyover,” writes reader Roy Belcher, who is a veteran making a correction. “The Thunderbirds are the Air Force precision flying team, but the Navy has the older and more famous Blue Angels.
“Blue Angels for AHS mascot?” he asks, adding: “No, I’m hoping for a mascot that doesn’t have any war-like connotations. I like the Eagles and let our students aspire to soar like eagles into the wild Blue yonder.”
Writes another reader, Doug Wynne: “Maybe if you spell Trumper as trumper, people might understand that it is simply a descriptive for jingoistic sheep/lemmings and not meant to be specifically disrespectful to you-know-whom.”
Going viral
Since men are more likely to die of coronavirus, some are being treated with female sex hormones. Pass the quarantini.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which of these the current coronavirus isn’t: contagious, living or novel.
Answer: While the coronavirus is contagious and novel, it is not alive. A bacterium is a living cell, but a virion, or virus particle, is not. It reproduces only by co-opting the cellular machinery of its host.
Now, reader Gretchen Robinson and I bet you can’t name all the left-handed presidents.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
