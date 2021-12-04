Anyone who, without overriding health issues, hasn’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 is an abettor in the destruction of millions of lives and in league with the devil — if you define the devil as the absolute arrogance within us. Now let me tell you how I really feel.
Cut it any way you want, the reason people don’t get vaccinated can be summed up in one word: fear.
They are afraid of one or more of a couple of things: afraid of needles, or afraid because they just don’t know what’s in this mysterious stuff coming out of the needle or afraid that mindless people who think just like they do will think less of them. Oh, and fear that they won’t go to heaven. Give me a break.
You can wrap the anti-vax argument in any flag you want, but it’s motto isn’t independence or individualism or patriotism, it’s fear. It’s arrogance.
What’s in the COVID vaccine? Who knows.
Do you know what’s in a flu vaccine or a rabies shot or a shingles dosage? OK, how about Advil? Know what’s in there? What the heck is solubilized ibuprofen? C’mon, we consume a lot of mysterious things every day. As some wag said, ever eat a hot dog?
As for those who want to stand alone away from the vaccinated crowd, they’re doing that to please others. Sort of like reverse herd immunity. Just say no so you can fit into that narrow niche. That increasingly narrowing niche.
Now, I know needle fear is a real thing. Some 25 percent of the population has it, and frankly there have never before in history been so many depictions on TV of needles going into arms. I sympathize. But close your eyes and buck up. Or dope up. It doesn’t hurt. The thought is worse than the tingle. True fainting in response to a needle is very uncommon and, say the experts, probably good for you.
Lastly, the unvaccinated should look out for people like me, double-vaxed and boostered. If I’m carrying the curse I probably don’t even know it and don’t have any symptoms to speak of. Oh, and I sure am tired of saying pandemic.
Saturday sermon
“The real problem of humanity is the following: We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and god-like technology.”
— E.O. Wilson
I didn’t know that
A new killer weed — Palmer amaranth, a pigweed — is overrunning crops in the United States. It can re-root after being pulled out, can grow up to 3 inches a day and is resistant to common weed killers.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the most populous cities in these three states: Florida, Ohio and Missouri. My answer: Jacksonville, Columbus and Kansas City.
Getting it right were Doug W., Kathy H., Ron K. and Bert H. Wrong guesses included Orlando and Branson, Mo.
Now, I’ll bet you’re sending Yule cards all over the country, and so I also bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what three cities the U.S. Postal Service connected when it first initiated airmail in 1918. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Your donations to Columns for Kids totaled $230 in November, bringing the year-to-date total to $4,320. Thanks. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. So far you’re doing great.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.