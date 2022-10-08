How would you like to be harassed, get death threats and be accused of a crime, like pedophilia, just because you wrote a book?
Public schools and public libraries are in the gun sights of those who want to ban books because, primarily, they see racism issues, or scary gender identity plots on the pages.
Earlier this month, the Attleboro Public Library and The Sun Chronicle highlighted the issue in observance of Banned Book Week.
Over the past year the American Library Association has identified a record number of attempts to ban books. A record.
Remember the historical book-burnings in war-torn Europe in the last century, or the fictional book-burnings in Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451”? Frankly, this is not much different.
You don’t have to like a book, and it doesn’t even have to be well-written, but to prevent other people from reading something you don’t agree with is an unpardonable sin.
It’s all part of a movement to dumb down America’s children, to prevent them from seeing the world, their country, their community the way they really are. Slavery? Don’t teach that to my kids. No, no, no. Say gay? Ditto.
“Lawn Boy” by Mike Munoz, which tells the coming-of-age story of a young Mexican American man who suffers hardship, was the second most banned book last year.
“I can kind of see what scares these people about the book,” says Munoz. “Because it speaks to marginalized people who they’d rather just keep marginalized.”
“Scares” is the crucial word in that quote, because fear is what drives all book-banning efforts and all far-right political movements. Fear of immigrants, fear of truthful history, fear of different people, fear that somehow someone will take away something they value or cherish. Fear of everything — except guns.
Banning a book won’t make that fear go away.
Saturday sermon
“To get good at something, to master something, you have to be bad at it first.”
— Joe Casey
Feedback
“It appears that a typo exists in last Saturday’s column,” writes Carol Willis. “The restaurant in Bristol, R.I., is Quito not Quinto.” Carol is correct. “A great restaurant,” she continues, “where decades ago the fish market was located, where the dining room is now. If you arrived at the right time you could see clammers delivering their fresh catch to the store.
On another subject: “Unfortunately, human-trafficking Ron is now asking for FEMA money for Florida, forgetting that in 2013 he voted against providing the same services to those impacted by super storm Sandy. Those impacted in Florida need the aid, but if he wasn’t in Florida he would probably be against the assistance.
“Hopefully you have a great week,” she adds, “and enjoy pickleball and a taste of the Keystone State.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I fell asleep at the wheel when writing my column and didn’t include a smarter question. Mea culpa. To make it up to you, here are two this week:
I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which U.S. state capital is at the highest elevation, and which is at the lowest.
And, I bet you can’t tell me who is the most frequent musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Hint: He’s 80. Deadline for both is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
You kicked in $70 in September, bringing our year-to-date total to $1,555. Thank you. Since I started this in September 2019, you have contributed a total of $9,491 to Columns for Kids.
Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. So far we’re doing OK.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.