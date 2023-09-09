Every morning when I wake up I take a dose of what I call Poor Man’s Prevagen: Wordle, Connections and Spelling Bee. If you don’t play them, you should. Lots of us do.
In Wordle you need to guess a five-letter word in six tries. In Connections you get 16 words and have to figure out, four times, how four of them are related without making four mistakes. In Spelling Bee you need to use seven letters to make as many words as you can, but they all need to use the letter in the middle. Simple, no?
Actually, I do the first two quickly (and sometimes wrong) but spend the whole day on Spelling Bee until I get a Genius rating. Then I can wear the Genius Medal my wife gave me. I work hard at it, and have had a Genius streak once that was 16 days long, but every day is a new challenge.
I also do a Minute Mystery just about every day, and take The New York Times news quiz every Friday. Throw in TV quiz shows like “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!,” “The Weakest Link” and “Funny You Should Ask,” and a couple of Sunday crossword puzzles a week, a little online Sudoku on occasion, and my brain is fried — and over-challenged by bedtime.
All in all, it’s cheaper than Prevagen (a bottle of 30 goes for about 45 bucks now) and, you know, a whole lot more fun.
Saturday sermon
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
— Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what is the top-selling beer in the United States. My answer: Modelo. Used to be Bud Light until, well, you know.
Getting it right were PMM (“I don’t drink anymore, but I was shocked to read this two months ago.”), Bert H. (“I don’t care for beer, but the last few times I went to purchase wine I noticed more people in line were buying Modelo.”), Joe H. (“Senor D’Arconte, la cervesa mas populare es Modelo.”), Robert G. (“My son Kevin keeps up on these things. I’ll personally stick with my Coors Light.”), Bill D. and Terri W.
There were a couple of votes for Corona and Corona Light, which are products of Grupo Modelo — which, by the way, is owned by Belgium company Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how turnspit dogs got their name: A. They were bred to be roasted and eaten. B. They were trained to turn a spit. C. They spit and drooled a lot. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
See you next week.