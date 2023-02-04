I have a confession: I have a gas stove. For about eight years now. There, I said it. And you know, I don’t care. If you’re coming for my gas stove, hey, the door’s open. Just leave a nice convection one in its place.
If I had young children around, I might be a little more concerned. But, heck, I grew up in the Holy Smokes Age, and feel lucky to be alive today. If I could survive that, I can tolerate a little gas stove emission.
I was raised in a world infused with cigarette smoke. Everybody in your whole extended family and all your neighbors smoked. (But not me. OK, I tried it, but I never bought a cigarette in my life.)
Cigarette smoke was everywhere. Sinks, kitchen tables, counters, bedside tables, fingers and teeth were stained yellow with nicotine, or scarred with cigarette burns. People smoked everywhere: in the house, in the car, picnicking in the park, you name it. You couldn’t get away from it.
Bus drivers smoked, supermarket checkout people smoked, and so did doctors, nurses, dentists, cops, teachers, cooks and waitresses. Cigarettes were in vending machines everywhere you went. That’s the way the world was.
Historically, smoking really took off during and after World War II, when mini-packs of three or four cigarettes — Old Golds, Chesterfields, Luck Strikes or Camels — were issued as rations to our servicemen and women. And that practice, bolstered by the tobacco lobbyists, continued until 1976. Millions of smokers were created, sometimes puffing away on filter-less cigarettes or rolling their own.
Today people still smoke, of course, but not anywhere they want. Some youngsters today may not even know what an ashtray looks like.
So, a lot of us made it through those smoky times, and lived to cook on gas stoves. It doesn’t bother me. I just want to sit by my fireplace — and that’s gas, too — and eat a steak I cooked on my gas stove, and maybe chase it with a little wine warmed on a gas burner. Salute.
Saturday sermon
“It were better that Ten Suspected Witches should escape, than that one Innocent Person should be Condemned.”
— Increase Mather
Feedback
“Not to try and one up you,” wrote a reader, “but the first born sons in my family have had the middle name Warrington since at least 1818. No one knows how this originated, but I have noted that at about that time my family resided near Warrenton, Va. So, there.”
My Forgotten English calendar gift got another reader thinking about some books he once read, which “dealt with the real and imagined origins of many everyday words and idioms,” he writes.
“Two of my favorites are humble pie and ten gallon hat. Humble pie started out as “umble pie,” with umble being based on a French word meaning deer guts. To eat humble pie once meant that you were not too far from the absolute bottom of the social spectrum. Now its usage means to verbally atone for some transgression, thereby taking hat in hand and facing the music.
“Of the several stories about the origin of ten gallon hat, the one I like best is that ‘gallon’ is a corruption of the Spanish word for gallon, which is a thin, braided band that circles the crown of one’s cowboy hat. Therefore, a ten gallon hat is one with a crown ridiculously tall enough to accommodate ten of these foppish decorations. Even the most serious cowboy hats of the silent-film era would scarcely hold one actual gallon of liquid.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what percentage of homes and other buildings in California have flood insurance policies, within 10 percent. My answer: About 230,000 of them, or only about 2 percent. And 83 percent of those, about 191,000, are insured by the federal government. Getting it right at 10 percent or less was Carol W. (“My thoughts would be that earthquake coverage would be more common”).
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, three of the top five states folks relocate to when they retire. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.