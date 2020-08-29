See you at the polls Or like all smart people are doing — like our president and his cohorts — just mail it in. Heck, it will get there on time, no problem.
If you want to deal with mandated masks and plastic shields, by all means I’ll be there to check you off when you arrive, if you vote in the precinct I’m working at Tuesday. If you haven’t mailed in your choice, or voted early, I very much look forward to seeing you. Yes, we all need to vote.
Last week I talked about my newly formed company MEL, which stands for Mask Enforcement League, and today we should consider MMVC.
This service, Make My Vote Count, involves us picking up your mail ballot at your home and delivering it, personally, to the election office in your community. Yes, we are bonded.
Why trust your mail-in vote to the underfunded United States Postal Service or to dropping it into an unprotected outdoor ballot box ripe for random incineration, when you can give it to MMVC and have it delivered in person to your election office.
Just email me and for a small fee my crew will make it happen. Didn’t someone say we are all in this together ...
By the way, the U.S. Postal Service is not losing money. It is a public service required by the Constitution. It was not designed to make a profit. You’d have to say our military forces are a losing proposition if you apply the same ill-logic.
Saturday sermon
“Truth isn’t always beauty, but the hunger for it is.”
— Nadine Gordimer
Going viral
Sales of electric cars have fallen during the pandemic, as has digital advertising. All advertising, in fact.
I didn’t know that
As recently as 2018, life expectancy in the country had increased. That year it was 78.7 years, the best it had been since 2014. The chief cause? A decrease in drug overdoses. I wonder what 2020’s numbers will be.
Heard at the bar
When seniors text, BFF stands for Best Friend’s Funeral. And DWI is Driving When Incontinent. IMHO? Is my hearing aid on.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t name five countries, in addition to the U.S., Canada and Russia, where at their local time you can see the sun at midnight in the summer.
My answer: Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Ron King, Dan West and Doug Wynne got it right.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what poisonous alkaloid the tobacco plant secretes to its leaves to protect itself from insects.
Columns for Kids
August is winding down, so let me remind you I now “contribute” this column, writing it each week as I have been doing for decades. In exchange, I hope and trust readers will donate a little cash to help kids.
As I’ve said before, I will keep writing as long as we average $150 a month in donations. So far you have given about $2,700.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.