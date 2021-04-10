Been thinking about fathers recently, which can be morose if they are gone. But on the lighter side, we fathers today have a very tough job. Well, OK, maybe not as tough as a mother’s job, but you know dads have to try harder not to be dorks. You’ve heard of dad jokes, right? Well, here is a self-quiz to see if you are one of those totally unhip fathers.
Do you say “Let’s rock and roll” before you head for the door?
Do you shake a handful of shelled peanuts before popping them into your mouth?
And do you always have a garbage bag ready to collect wrapping paper while gifts are opened on holidays or birthdays?
Do you get to the airport four hours before your flight is scheduled to take off?
How about this: Do you only get rid of clothes when they are no longer wearable?
Do you say “Looks like we came at the right time” when you leave a crowded restaurant and see a waiting line?
Can you fall asleep on a sofa or chair a few minutes after sitting down?
Do you make stupid puns at totally inappropriate times?
And, do you let anyone touch the thermostat without an argument?
Do you eat expired food because you know those dates are only suggestions, and they didn’t have them when you were growing up anyway?
And this: Do you play all videos at full volume on your cell phone?
Do you think music today all sounds the same, do you have a favorite mug and are you usually unable to remember the names of other people’s friends?
And do you make sure you eat jelly beans, hollow chocolate rabbits and peanut butter eggs every Easter?
Well, that’s me. I’m guilty on all counts. Maybe not every time, but enough.
Hey, maybe totally unhip is a little too strong.
Saturday sermon
“In the future, America will be dominated by politicians making us hate each other.”
— Tim Dorsey
I didn’t know that
The word “symposium” is from the Latin for drinking party, and is related to the word “potable.”
So you’re so smart …
“No question last week?,” writes Ron. “An Easter reprieve?”
Yeah, yeah, I gave you a week off to rest your weary brains.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, in the movie “The Quiet Man,” where John Wayne’s character Sean Thornton is from.
Columns for Kids
Color me impressed. Your March donations to Columns for Kids totaled a whopping $820, nearly 10 times the February total and a new monthly record for this fund-raising effort I started in September 2019. The three-month 2021 total of $1,515 is more than half of all the donations in 2020. Thank you.
The deal is that I will continue to contribute a column to the paper weekly as long as donations average $150 a month — which they have from the get-go.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.