I received this inquiring-mind email the other day: “Now I have a question that has bugged me for years. Can you answer it?” wrote a reader. “Take one sheet of ANY newspaper. Make a fold going down the LENGTH of paper and use your fingernail with pressure to make that fold into a sharp crease. Tear slowly along that fold by pulling in opposite directions along the crease line. The fold severs ever so neatly into two parts. I also lay it flat on a table to tear.
“Perform the exact same creasing method going ACROSS the columns, gently pull along that sharp fold and the tear wobbles all over the place. WHY?”
What a good question and, yes, I can answer it. Just like in sawing wood, if you saw against the grain you get a jagged cut.
Now, newspaper plants have heavy rolls of newsprint stacked to the ceiling. You need a forklift to move them. The rolls are fed into the press from both ends and what comes out is a complete newspaper, printed and folded. Magic.
I toured a newsprint mill in Montreal once to see it being made. The paper is milled, so it has a smooth surface. Tear it from top to bottom and you get a clean cut. Tear it from side to side and you get a jagged cut, because that is not how the paper roll is manufactured. Here’s the technical explanation:
Newsprint manufacturing requires specialized machinery for pulping wood and other materials, for refining the resultant pulp to remove contaminants and impurities, and making paper.
After diluting the pulp with water to achieve the desired pulp consistency, the pulp slurry is processed on a paper machine. As the pulp moves along on a moving wire screen, its water content drains off and the pulp fibers start to adhere by bonding together. The newly created paper web then undergoes heavy pressing between rollers to squeeze out water. It is then dried on drying cylinders and winded into rolls.
Newsprint is made out of cellulose fibers entangled together. The orientation of most of the fibers is along the direction of the movement of the machine. In the direction of this orientation, it is relatively easier to tear a newspaper because it’s just a matter of prying two fibers apart. In the direction perpendicular to this, fibers have to be broken to tear the paper, and this requires a greater force. The same asymmetry accounts for why tears are neat or messy depending on the direction you take.
Get it? Now, anyone know how to make a newspaper hat? I do …
Saturday sermon
“He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.”
— Sun Tsu
Feedback
“Your op-ed June 25 I had to read and read again,” writes a reader. “I am not a regular reader of The Sun Chronicle but I did happen upon your article in the ‘Views’ section, ‘My basement is off limits, kiddos.’ What’s your point? I hope it’s all satire but, Oreste, it’s not clear to me.”
Satire? Me? Gosh …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what 19th century English doctor John Russell Reynolds, physician to Queen Victoria for 37 years, referred to as “one of the most valuable medicines we possess.” My answer: Cannabis.
Getting it right were PMM, Steve M. and Lisa M. Wrong answers included electricity, maggots and soap.
Here’s another cannabis tidbit: During Napoleon’s invasion of Egypt in 1898, the biggest morale problem his army had was the widespread use of hashish by his troops, consumed by smoking or in certain Muslim beverages.
Columns for Kids
