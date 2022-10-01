Got a care package from Pennsylvania last week. You know, ring baloney, Lebanon baloney, Windmill cookies, spice cookies, maple cookies, TastyKake cupcakes, A-Treat soda pop and a huge plastic barrel of Utz pretzels, the kind we used to sit on as kids to watch TV.
All stuff you can’t get here or are often hard to find.
This bonanza was personally delivered by a friend from Allentown chauffeured up here by a couple of in-laws.
The gifter was rewarded with a fresh Maine lobster salad roll at a sea-side seat at Quinto’s in Bristol. All in all, it was a nice visit.
It’s funny how some foods are so regional — I can still remember the first red beer I ever had (that’s beer and tomato juice together) in a Kansas City bar when I was a college student — but that’s less true these days, I suppose.
Those cookies, by the way, give me the energy to hit the pickleball courts at the Attleboro Y three times a week. There are six courts at the Y on North Main Street and you can play in the mornings seven days a week plus twice a week at midday. And there are two outdoor courts at the Y outdoor center in Norton and the city parks offer at least four more outdoors courts. Yes, it’s popular.
In fact, I heard the other day there are fairly new venues for this fastest-growing sport in the world: your house. They have home kits so you can play in your driveway. Hey, it’s only a net, some paddles, plastic balls and markers for out of bounds.
It’s a lot of fun and a good workout. Pass the cookies, please. Opa!
Saturday sermon
“The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.”
— Ann Landers
Heard at the bar
What happens when you indulge in human trafficking, Ron? Mother Nature dumps all over your Sunshine State.
Am I the only one …
Whose best friend on email is good, old Scam Likely?
I didn’t know that
A new conservative nonprofit group that supports, among other things, conservative dominance of the Supreme Court, limited abortion rights, stringent voting rules and less-invasive climate change policies just got a big shot in the arm: Electronics mogul Barre Seid donated $1.6 billion to it, probably the largest single contribution ever made to a politically focused nonprofit. Oh, and the donation appears to have avoided any tax liabilities.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what popular patriotic American song uses the same tune as an old British drinking song. My answer: “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It imitates “The Anacreontic Song,” a popular drinking song of the 18th-century Anacreontic Society, a gentleman’s social club.
Getting it right were John D., PMM (“Hic!”), Doug W., Colleen V., Carol W. (“The answer was easier to say than the song is to sing”), Kathy H. and Janice M.
The most popular wrong guess was “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” Also suggested was “God Bless America.” Wrote one wrong guesser: “I was born on the 4th of July, so I should know this.”
