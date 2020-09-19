They beat it out of me. I confessed. I went to Rhode Island and had a martini and a meal. And then I came home, didn’t fill out the required Massachusetts Travel Form and didn’t self-quarantine for 14 days.
And I’m a repeat offender. In the past few months I’ve been spotted in Pawtucket, Providence, Cranston and even Newport. I suspect I am not alone.
In all of New England, Rhode Island is the only state Massachusetts does not designate as a lower-risk state for coronavirus. Even New York and New Jersey are on the good list. But that’s it for the East Coast.
The latest map I saw added only these states to the lower-risk list: Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington and Oregon, totaling 12 states in all.
Massachusetts residents are urged to limit out-of-state travel to these states only. Of course, if I were driving, I’d have to go through five too-risky states to get to Wyoming. Without stopping, I guess.
I get it with travel-related COVID-19 cases. Each state has its own regulations and its own criteria for ranking other states. Massachusetts says I can travel to Maine, for instance, but I can’t stay in a hotel or motel there because Maine says I need to have a fresh virus test in hand or must quarantine for 14 days. Can’t afford that.
To think that walking across the street from South Attleboro to Pawtucket puts me at greater risk, or in violation of state mandates, just shows what an exasperating era we are living in.
Much of what I’ve said above is, perhaps, over-statement, and I encourage all state residents to obey the rules. Or you’ll have to confess, like I just did.
Saturday sermon
“Science is organized knowledge. Wisdom is organized life.”
— Immanuel Kant
Feedback
One reader had another suggestion for how to scam mail-in ballots: Print up fake ballots with only one name on them and mail them out.
Heard at the bar
How was your vegetable garden this year? Eaten to bits by critters, like mine was? Heard an interesting comment the other day. In addition to the squirrels and rabbits ravaging gardens, there is likely another beastie: rats. With restaurants closed for a period of time, rats had to develop new foraging habits.
Person I talked to had caught one in a trap in their garden, and the person they borrowed the trap from had caught three.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which tree has the same name as an insect.
My answer: The locust.
“My favorite golf course!” writes Terence O’Neill. “Well, used to be … plenty of locusts.”
“First thought was bee gum,” writes Mark Flanagan (remember him ?) “I find that’s not a tree at all, but a hollowed-out section of log into which settlers in an earlier time somehow lured a swarm of bees to set up a hive.
“How about locust, which grows fast and is good for fence posts,” he adds. “When I was a kid on Morey Street we thought the local golf course was named for the insect ‘til Uncle Warren told me about the tree.”
Doug Wynne says his best guess was two Australian natives: Gum Moth and Gum Tree.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me which national park was the first in the United States. And a bonus question: Tell me which national park was the first in Canada.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
