Did you ever commit a crime? I did. If you look back on your life you’ll find some. Believe me. Did I ever murder, rob or maim? No. No felonies in my past. Did you ever pick a pocket, use someone’s else credit card, or shoplift. No, I didn’t do that either.
Did you ever siphon gas out of a car’s gas tank? Guilty. Once. Yuk. Did you ever bail on a restaurant check? I did. Once. Yuk.
One time some exuberant teenage friends and I untied moored boats on a river and went on a joyride, yelling arrgh at each other, and bailed before the boats went over a small falls. The newspaper headlines the next day called us pirates. We were found out, and busted.
Everything sounded like the best thing to do at the time. Wrong. Look inside yourself and cast the first stone.
So, now it’s today. What have we done this week? As I write this, every person or question I voted for Tuesday won — except for Question 3, and that’s a mystery to me.
So, what have we done for our country this past Tuesday? Where are we going? What does the future hold? Why do we reward law-breakers? I know, that’s a lot of questions.
The teenager on the bow of that stolen boat those many years ago must have felt like some of us do today: No matter how great this might feel, some of it’s wrong. Just wrong.
Saturday sermon
“Avoid petty laws and useless officials.”
— Georgia Guidestones
Another loss
I lost again, this year to Chris Evans, as “People’s” Sexiest Man Alive. Rats.
Feedback
“Are we harking back to the era of a commie under every bed? Is that why one of your writers is questioning the honesty of those who answer a fair number of your questions?” writes Doug W. about last week’s feedback. “Is it education resentment, or something else indicative of the horrendously vile political environment that pits those with brains against those with just ears?”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what soap was introduced in Milwaukee in 1898, with the hint that it is named after its two primary ingredients. My answer: Palmolive, made from palm oil and olive oil.
Getting it right were PMM, Bert H., Doug W., Kathy H. and Linda A. A wrong guess was yellow soap, aka fels naptha. “When visiting my aunt in Rehoboth I had to wash my hands and arms in cool water with the yellow soap after playing outside, to prevent poison ivy,” writes Deb C. Another “wrong” guess was beer and bratwurst soap. “Makes taking a bath more fun,” the reader writes.
About last week’s question, Bob N. argues that Taiwan is also a country not in the UN. “Taiwan belongs to many other international bodies including the World Trade Organization (WTO), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC).” You may be right, Bob, but some sources say it is officially a territory and not a country.
And Bob G. complained that my question wasn’t specific enough, since all three are islands, too. “In the future, please give more indication of what kind of answer you are looking for,” he writes. “We are not mind readers.” Touche.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me which state’s three largest cities begin with the letter C. You can use a map, but not the internet. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
The donations for October were $30, bringing our year-to-date total to $1,585. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions to the Council for Children on our behalf average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. We’re cutting it close so far this year, but contributions since we started in 2019 total $9,521. Thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.