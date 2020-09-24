And the president is — Nancy Pelosi! Hey, from I’ve been reading, it could happen.
Ever hear of the 12th and 20th Amendments, the Electoral College and the Presidential Succession act. Put’em all together, and — abracadabra! — a President Pelosi out of a hat.
Will this be a troubled election when it comes to vote counting. Absolutely. But delays or no delays — states have a month to count ballots — the states’ electoral votes must be cast on Dec. 14. That’s the law. The winner needs at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes. But what if there is still a problem? Hello, 12th Amendment.
This amendment says in the instance described that the House of Representatives elects the president and the Senate elects the vice president from the top vote-getters. Imagine that. And it’s the “new” Congress elected in November and sworn in in January that votes.
Has this ever happened before? Yes, 195 years ago in 1825 when the House elected John Quincy Adams.
In this election, called a contingent election, each state gets one vote and 26 or more votes wins. For VP, each senator gets one vote and 51 votes cinches it.
Now, say this all falls apart and no one is elected by Inauguration Day?
OK, here comes the Presidential Succession Act. Without an elected president or vice president, the Speaker of the House steps in as acting president. Next in line are the president of the Senate and a cabinet officer. So Pelosi could serve as president until a “real” president or vice president is elected.
You wonder what the Founding Fathers were smoking when they dreamed this up ...
Saturday sermon
“Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
— Samuel Johnson
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which national park was the first in the United States. And a bonus question: Which national park was the first in Canada?
My answer: Yellowstone (first in the world) and Banff.
“My guess is Yellowstone National Park,” writes Don King. “I have no idea about Canada. I say it’s probably in British Columbia or Alberta.”
“I think Acadia National Park is the oldest,” writes Nancy Osiensky. “I will wait for next week to find out if I’m right. I have no idea about Canada, except I think it’s probably in the East. Thanks again for another great column. I always enjoy them.”
And then this: “My husband and I read your column every Sunday and have great fun trying to guess the answer to your weekly question,” writes Margie Minkler. “Two weeks ago you asked which tree and insect share the same name. We were ‘stumped’ until one day out of the blue my husband blurted our palmetto! I agree that locust is a good idea, but I think palmetto is also a winner.” (Reader Daniel McCracken agrees.) “Thank you for challenging us and have a great day!” adds Margie.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the only state capital that does not share any letters with the name of its state.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
