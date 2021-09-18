Hey, I’m feeling pretty good. Maybe better than I should. Statistics show that I am now more than five years older than the average male life expectancy for someone born in the year I was.
Who looks up stuff like that? The curious, like me.
This was set off when I read that American life expectancy fell by nearly a year and a half in 2020 — the worst one-year decline since World War II. And we can understand why life expectancy was lower during those war years.
So what’s happening now? The big crises today are substance abuse, obesity, rising infant mortality and chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
All of which put people with these problems at a higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Covidiots take note.
Family genetics also play a big role. I have several relatives who lived into their 90s, one even topping 100, but they were all women. My late parents lived relatively long lives, too.
And, logically, these “premature” deaths I’m talking about also have a geographical factor. The average life expectancy in the country is 77.3 years, but here in Massachusetts it’s 80.1. Cool.
So, although I wasn’t born here, I guess I’m benefiting from the general quality of life around me. I’ll take it.
Saturday sermon
“If you can heal the symptoms
But not affect the cause
It’s quite a bit like trying to heal
The gunshot wound with gauze.”
— From the song “Sand” by Tom Marshall and performed by Phish
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when football teams playing each other both have the same team name? I watched Grambling State play Tennessee State the other weekend. You couldn’t go wrong with, Go, Tigers!
I didn’t know that
Know where a big source of pollution originates? With your morning coffee. Turns out 39,000 coffee pods are produced worldwide every minute, and 29,000 of them end up in landfills. And half of Americans surveyed say they use single-cup coffee brewers.
What a country …
I read a letter to the editor in the ProJo the other day that started, “I voted for Trump. Twice, Why? Because I prioritize intelligence, courage and competence …” I never thought it would see those four words so close together.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what pair of cloned animals were born in 2018 in China. My answer: Monkeys. Correct were Bert H., Lisa and Kathy H. Other guesses were pandas, a monkey and a dog, and a monkey and a sheep
Terence O. wrote: “How about the pangolin? After all they are saying that’s where COVID came from.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the name of America’s 18th largest city, which is the largest city named for a Native American born in 1780.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Note to readers
At this point in the column I usually say, See you next week. However, I won’t see you next week as usual. I’m taking a week off to celebrate my longevity (smile face). My column will resume Saturday, Oct. 2. That gives you more time to ponder that oh-so-difficult Smarter question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.