Now that Thanksgiving is over, let’s talk about it.
The biggest problem this year with Thanksgiving was its timing: A mid-week day, getting dark at 4:30 and — oh, yeah — being warned repeatedly to not get together and share food in groups of three or more, give or take a few.
I heard a caller on my car radio the other day say her family was skipping Nov. 26 and was going to celebrate Thanksgiving together in May or June, outdoors, in the woods or at a beach. What a great idea.
Our whole romantic history of Thanksgiving is wrong anyway. “The myth is that friendly Indians, unidentified by tribe, welcome the Pilgrims to America, teach them how to live in this new place, sit down to dinner with them and then disappear,” says David Silverman, author of the book “This Land is Their Land.” We all know it was a lot bloodier than that.
“They hand off America to white people so they can create a great nation dedicated to liberty, opportunity and Christianity for the rest of the world to profit,” he adds. “That’s the story — it’s about Native people conceding to colonialism. It’s bloodless and in many ways an extension of the ideology of Manifest Destiny.”
OK, but then why the fourth Thursday in November? Because that’s the day the pols in Washington chose back on Dec. 26, 1941. If the Puritans did celebrate in November, it was in Provincetown, because that’s where they landed first.
It would be better going forward if Thanksgiving was celebrated when the weather was warmer and we could be outside. Heck, we’ve only been officially doing it in November for less than 90 years.
Which brings me, as it does every year, to my friends in El Paso, Texas. These West Texans argue that April 30 is the right date for Thanksgiving because on that date in 1598 the first Thanksgiving meal was held in America — by Spaniards crossing the Mexican desert who struggled across the Rio Grande and celebrated their good fortune with a feast and a theatrical play.
Face it: The virus won’t be gone when warm weather returns in the spring and it probably won’t be gone by next November. The woods and the beach sound pretty good to me.
Saturday sermon
“Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm.”
— John F. Kennedy
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the NFL names Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals and Titans have in common.
“The Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals, and Titans have all won conference and league championships, then gone to the Super Bowl and lost,” writes Doug. “They all have snazzy uniforms and strong logos, though, and look really good doing what they do.” Sorry, Doug.
“My guess is that they are all named after states not cities,” writes Ron, correctly, adding: “However, Carolina is actually a region thus, wouldn’t New England qualify?” Nope.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me in what three-year period the Berlin Wall was erected, the computer chip was patented and the birth control pill was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
