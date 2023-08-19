I need to apologize to all my librarian friends. No, I have not been stealing books nor am I months behind in late fees. It’s just that I allowed Aug. 10 to pass without remark.
Aug. 10 is the feast day of my favorite saint, St. Lawrence, the patron saint of librarians. And cooks. You’ll see why.
He died in 258 AD, and was the Vatican’s librarian and archivist. Unfortunately, when the Roman Emperor Valerian demanded Lawrence produce the hoards of gold the Vatican supposedly had hidden, he did not comply.
Instead, he rounded up the diseased, crippled and orphaned in the city and told the emperor that they were the true treasures of the church. Surprisingly, that didn’t go over well with Valerian.
So his soldiers took Lawrence — not yet a saint, mind you — to the area outside the Basilica di San Lorenzo in Rome, tied him to a spit and roasted him alive. History records he remained good-humored to the end, joking with his tormentors at one point, “Turn me over. I am done on this side.” My kind of guy …
Footnote: One year on St. Lawrence’s feast day I made treats for some local librarians and dropped them off at the library — grilled cheese sandwiches. Reportedly they loved them.
As for the cooks part, allow me to recommend a book: “Why Not Eat Insects?” by Vincent Holt, published in 1885. In it you’ll find recipes for a fish sauce made with wood-lice, moths on toast, slug soup, wasp grubs fried on the comb and cauliflower garnished with caterpillars. Full yet?
Saturday sermon
“A fool stays awake all night worrying about everything. He’s fatigued when the morning comes, and his problems are unsolved.”
— The Daily Havamal
Good old Dodgeville
Guy stopped me the other day and said a friend wanted me to write about how Attleboro’s Dodgeville neighborhood got its name. Oh, I said, it came from the Dodge family. Of course, as a newspaperman who majored in fake news in college, I was winging it. So I looked it up. I was right.
In 1809 Nehemiah Dodge of Providence teamed up with two other businessmen to start a cotton mill along the Ten Mile River in Attleboro. He bought out his partners in 1822 and named the mill — and the mill building is still there — after himself.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell which of these is not among the top four for highest animal intelligence: Elephants, pig, dog, chimpanzee, dolphin. My answer: Doggone. The ranking is chimpanzee, dolphin, elephant and pig, in that order.
Getting dog right was Bert H., PMM, Steve M. (“Although the way mine outthinks me, either he belongs in the group, or perhaps I do not.”), Terence O. (“Having owned all five animals, I would say the dog is not in the top five.”) and Doug W. (“Both of our dogs were so smart they knew the exact moment when I fell asleep and chose that time to need to go out for a constitutional.”)
Wrong guesses included elephant (1), chimpanzee (1) and pig (2). One smarty reader guessed cats. “We know that is not on the list, but you always say cats are smarter than dogs so I was busting your butt.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many of our nine Supreme Court justices are Catholic. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
