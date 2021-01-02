Well, I’m not the marrying kind … No, wait, I am. Over the holidays this newly minted justice of the peace officiated at a local wedding as a duly ordained official of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
I was licensed a few months ago, but made a sort of resolution that pronouncing people wed would be something I would concentrate on in 2021. But opportunity knocked, and I answered.
You know what a resolution is, right? A promise in a new year to better yourself, or do something new. Force a resolution to show you the palm of its hand, and you’ll see its lifeline is about a week long.
Like, I’m going to lose weight, be nicer, speak softer, work harder, shut up when I don’t know what I’m talking about and remember to fasten my seatbelt before the car actually starts moving. Get real. How about cleaning the basement or starting a free weekly newspaper in Attleboro? Really?
My philosophy is to make resolutions that are unattainable. Outlandish, even. If you make a serious resolution to better yourself, and you tell anyone about it, they’ll try to help you. You know how that ends.
So here are my resolutions for 2021:
I want to go rock-climbing, learn throat-singing, parachute out of a plane, launch a local literary radio show called Words and Wine, ride a horse through the surf at a beach, help Trump move out of the White House and – inspired by, what else, those GEICO commercials – to fence with my wife and take up clogging. Hey, you find inspiration where you can.
Oh, and I want to go to the Pickleball Olympics. It’s my new favorite sport. But for now, I’m just the marrying kind …
Saturday sermon“You couldn’t even prove the White House staff sane beyond a reasonable doubt.”
– Ed Meese, chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan
Pandemic paranoiaKnow what all these things have in common:
Masks don’t work, COVID-19 is man-made, it’s a lot like the flu, the contagion and death tolls are exaggerated, and the pandemic is a global conspiracy to force vaccinations.
Well, they are all myths, BS believed by millions.
Here’s a fact: Vaccines are predicted to save about 25,000 lives by the end of March. How many lives could be saved in the same period if masks were worn more frequently? 56,000.
So you’re so smart…Last week, I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what were the most common doggie names in the U.S. in 2019, male and female, according to the website dogtime.com.
My answer: Bailey and Bella. Who knew? None of you readers, obviously.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what 2001 comedy was based on a New Year’s resolution by a 32-year-old single woman to take control of her life by keeping a written record of everything she did.
Columns for KidsDonations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. It’s website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
I hope to have the December contribution total by next week.
Thanks. See you next week.
