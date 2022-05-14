Driving around here and there the past couple of weeks, I saw a big blow-up rabbit on a lawn. Hey, even Orthodox Easter is over. Deflate your big-eared buddy, my friend, and he or she can hop back again next year.
I also saw some shamrocks hanging around. Bad luck, folks.
On someone’s door I even saw — guess what — a cardboard Frankenstein monster. It was cute, but way over the top for April.
The biggest offenders? People who still have their greens and Yule decorations on their homes and in their yards. Bad luck, folks.
In some cultures, you can do nothing worse than keep your Christmas decorations up. For several reasons.
The lore goes like this: Make sure your tree is down before the bell tolls midnight on New Year’s Eve, or you’ll be dragging all your old, sorrowful baggage from last year into the new year.
If you feel you just can’t do that, make sure the tree is down and all decorations gone by Jan. 5. It’s the 12th day after Christmas and a fitting and traditional end to the season.
OK, if you need to, and you’re perhaps have a more religious bent, you can stretch taking the tree and decorations down until Jan. 6, the observance of the Epiphany, which marks the Christian revelation of God in human form as Jesus.
Again, bad luck if you don’t, folks.
I was always taught that leaving up your Yule decorations — all of pagan origin, of course — for too long after the holiday has one big adverse effect: It prolongs winter and encourages snow.
Take ‘em down and welcome the warmer weather.
Lastly, I must note that I heard but did not see the other day the most reliable sign of the changing season — the music from a passing ice cream truck.
Saturday sermon
“Peacock now, feather duster later.”
— Dennis Murphy
Invention of the week
Since all modern cars are mobile computers, how about requiring an on-board device that, every time you exceed the posted speed limit, the audio in your radio or CD player turns off. I bet that would cure a lot of speeding. And don’t get any ideas. Patent pending.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which four large American cities are these translations: 1) brotherly love, 2) red stick, 3) rat’s mouth and 4) the monks. My answers: Philadelphia, Baton Rouge (a state capital), Boca Raton and Des Moines (another capital).
Getting at least three right were Bert H. (“Had to think about that last one for awhile”), PMM, Colleen V., Kathy H. (“It makes it so easy when your questions are about U.S. geography and have language clues”), Annette S., Doug. W., Phil H. and Bob G. Wrong answers included San Antonia for #4.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which two occupations have the highest expected growth rates over the next several years. Hint: They’re both related to climate change. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.