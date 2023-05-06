A guy told me the other day he lost 20 pounds. How? By skipping breakfast. He said something like, breakfast is a myth forced on us by propaganda from Kellogg’s. Right on, brother.
Getting up out of bed and eating a meal is just darn foolish.
That’s one of the cardinal rules my favorite nutritionist espouses, and that’s: Me. Why not? I’ve been eating and drinking since the day I was born.
I used to play high school football at 160 pounds and a few weeks after the season ended I was wrestling at the 145 and then the 138-pound class. I know about food and deprivation.
My BMI today is 28.2, which makes me overweight for a person of my height. But what do they know? That doesn’t take into account all the muscle I’m carrying.
So what are the other cardinal rules my favorite amateur nutritionist proclaims:
First of all, nothing will kill you faster than eating. Think about mortality and all the bodily ills that can be traced back to eating too much and not eating right.
Another one: The more you eat, the hungrier you get. Eating a meal only makes you hungrier for the next meal. One meal a day is plenty.
When it comes to dieting, any diet that makes you think about food all day — timing, quantity, calories — is doomed to fail. Face it: Fasting is way easier than dieting.
Finally, everybody knows what food is good, and satisfying, for them. Eat smart and sparingly.
I believe it was Rose Kennedy who, when asked about her longevity, answered, I never ate much. Right on, sister.
Now that I’ve set professional nutrition standards back several centuries, I can only repeat what every expert needs to say, There’s the way I think, but what works for you …
Saturday sermon
“My feet are so tired, my brain is so wired, and the clouds are weeping”
– Bob Dylan
Doesn’t it drive you nuts…
When someone accused of rape uses as a defense, “she’s not my type.” Doesn’t that imply that if she was his type …
So you’re so smart…
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what three of the top seven billionaires in Massachusetts have in common. My answer: They are women. The top billionaire in the state is Abigail Johnson ($21.6B), CEO of Fidelity Investments. The fourth is her sister, Elizabeth Johnson ($5.3B), who also owns a stable of show jumping horses in Florida, and the seventh is Stephanie Bancel ($4.4B), CEO of Moderna. Bob Kraft ($10.6B) and Herb Chambers ($2.1B) are on the list.
Getting it right were Marie and Bob G., and PMM. Getting close was Doug W., who said all three are Johnsons. Wrong answers included all three are car dealers, and all three are AHS graduates.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how dive bars got their name. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
