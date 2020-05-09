Massachusetts and Rhode Island governors say we now need to wear masks. Well, it’s about time. I’m tired of being waited on and having my take-out cooked for me by unmasked men and women. It makes me sick …
If Americans had started wearing masks in February, kept social distancing and worked in rotating shifts, there would have been no reason to shut down our world, our restaurants and bars, our family life.
But that’s just my opinion. Like The Lyin’ King, I am not a scientist.
Now, here’s a little insight into Governor Baker’s mask order:
If you’re 3 years old, do you need a face covering? Yep, anyone older than 2. Can I be waited on or served if I don’t wear a mask? Yep. The order says a business “may” decline entry to someone without a face covering, not that it must.
To those companies who do, congratulations. Try not to get shot. To those who don’t, maybe those much-needed customer dollars are just too important. I understand that.
If I can stand 6 feet away, do I need a mask? Nope.
If I have a medical condition that prohibits me from wearing a mask, do I need one? Nope. Do I have to tell you what condition I have and prove it? Nope.
Yeah, there are some holes. But it’s a step in the right direction.
Masks are now politicized. Those who don’t wear them I have called selfish and ignorant. Now I call them Trumpers. The ones I challenge have the perfect answer: I’m not sick. Do you mean you’ve been tested or feel great but still might be a carrier?
I made a sign which I keep in my car. It says: “What, no mask? Please don’t breathe on me.” I’ve never used it. Check out the cover of the March 9 edition of The New Yorker. It shows The Lyin’ King wearing a mask — over his eyes.
While I’m ranting, for people who think voting by mail is more open to fraud than our current system, take it from a pro — hey, I’ve worked the polls twice — it isn’t.
Here’s how it used to work: You walk into your polling place, give your name and address, someone checks that you are a registered voter in good standing, and you’re given a ballot.
On the way out, you give your name and address again, get checked off, and put your ballot in the machine.
With that system, a mailed vote by someone who is not registered won’t be counted. Could someone steal your ballot and vote in your name? Sure. And by the way, at live polls you don’t need to show any ID.
Saturday sermon
“This is the way the world ends … not with a bang but a whimper.”
— T.S. Eliot
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t name communities the 10 Mile River runs through, and how long it is.
“At first I thought that ‘How long is the Ten Mile River?’ was akin to ‘Who’s buried in Grants Tomb?’ or ‘What color was George Washington’s white horse?’,” writes Doug Wynne, “but then I realized you would not ask a Groucho Marx consolation question.
“Turns out 22 is the new 10, as the Ten Mile River is actually that long. It starts in Plainville and meanders through North Attleboro, Attleboro, and Seekonk, and then through Pawtucket before joining the Seekonk River in East Providence.” Correct. Gail Pratt was also right.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the four U.S. state capitals named for presidents.
Columns for Kids
Your April donations to Columns for Kids, even during these trying times, totaled $110, so our new total is $1,829 and my eight-month average is $229.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. www.councilforchildren.org.
Since we are still running above my monthly goal of $150, I say:
Thanks. See you next week.
