You’re next column, an old friend said to me the other day, will be about hugging. And then we did as I was leaving. We hugged each other for the first time in a while.
I last wrote about hugging — hey, I Googled myself — on Sept. 28, 2014. Hugging of late has been on hold, but now it’s pretty much back. And I’m glad.
The pandemic put the kibosh on a lot of personal contact, but for we vaccinated souls, friendly touching of other people is pretty much OK.
Friends and family tell me I’m a good hugger. I believe that in a long, spotty, storied lifetime, that’s not a bad thing to be.
Hugging another person has been diagnosed as universally comforting — for both parties, I would venture. It’s been proven in studies to reduce stress, anxiety and pain. Hugged people are less likely to get sick, and even have better heart health.
Scientifically speaking, hugging releases the chemical oxytocin, the “cuddle hormone” associated with happiness and reduced stress.
Sure, you have to show respect for boundaries when it comes to hugging folks of either sex, but just ask permission, get it and do it.
How many hugs does the average person need to give or get each day? A whopping four, say the experts. In today’s world that seems like a lot.
But this world is changing fast … Hug someone, while you can.
Saturday sermon
“A lot of fellows nowadays have a B.A, M.D. or Ph.D. Unfortunately, they don’t have a J.O.B.”
— Fats Domino
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when people drive around during the day with their windshield wipers on and their lights off — in blatant violation of state law.
For the record, the law requires that headlights and taillights be turned on when windshield wipers are on. Period. And also when low light or weather conditions prevent other vehicles or people from being seen at 500 feet, and a half-hour after sunset and a half-hour before sunrise.
Feedback
I talked about hot dogs last Saturday, and found an interesting addendum in last Sunday’s Boston Globe.
How would you like to serve up a 6-foot-long hot dog in a bun that can feed a dozen people? Well, you can order one at Pauli’s on Salem Street in Boston’s North End. The meat comes from Modern Butcher in Newburyport and the roll from Piantedosi Baking Co.
They come in six different varieties, including The Pauli Dog, which is served over a pound of buttered lobster. www.paulisnorthend.com
Oh, and bring your wallet. These big dogs go for about 600 bucks.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what body of water north of Iran is the world’s largest inland sea. My answer: The Caspian Sea. Getting it right where Ken N., D.G., Kathy H., Team Gail B.-Walter G., and Doug. W., whose motto is, “There’s only one world, so memorize it and you’ll be all set.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what name women in France with brown hair have been called since the 16th century.
Deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
And now, just for fun, a bonus question: I bet you can’t tell me what rock group consists of four men who don’t sing?
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761, MA. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
Welcome to the discussion.
