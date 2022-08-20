When I can’t understand what the actors on a TV show are saying, I don’t turn up the volume. I talk to my remote: CC on, I tell it.
I’m in a club with 40 million members: Americans who have some hearing loss. I’ve had hearing aids for some six years now, and they help a lot. But I don’t wear them every day.
CC — closed captioning — is a godsend, especially in modern TV shows where the actors frequently mumble, don’t look at the camera when they speak or react to something said off-stage. When someone looks right at the camera and talks like, for instance, TV news commentators, I can always understand what they are saying.
I’m not a lip reader, but seeing the mouth move is a great help. That’s why pandemic masks are a significant handicap for a lot of people.
Closed captioning is growing, and is now available on things like Zoom, Netflix, TikTok and YouTube. New York even has a new law that requires movie theaters to offer captions on the screen for four show times per movie, per week.
They say only about 20 percent of Americans that could benefit from hearing aids have them. That’s because a standard pair — no, not the ones that automatically translate a foreign language — can run you 5,000 bucks. But that is changing.
As I was writing this the other day, I got a bulletin from The New York Times: The Food and Drug Administration has moved to make hearing aids available over the counter and without a prescription to adults … As soon as mid-October, people with mild to moderate hearing loss should be able to buy hearing aids online and in retail stores, without being required to see a doctor for an exam to get a prescription. Wow. Now if we can just get Medicare to cover the cost.
Lately I’ve learned to talk a text into my phone. Sometimes it reads like sign language …
Saturday sermon
“It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.”
— Voltaire
Feedback
“Several weeks ago we exchanged a few emails regarding the reduction in military deaths,” writes Tom Faust. “I speculated that the rise of Christianity produced a desire for ‘quarter.’
“Since then, I came across this on the ‘Net: ‘In 1119, King Henry I of England and King Louis VI of France met on the battlefield. And according to a 12th-century chronicle, the battle was one of the least bloody in medieval history. I have been told that in the battle of the two kings, in which about nine hundred knights were engaged, only three were killed,” the chronicle related.
“Why was the casualty count so low? The fighters ‘spared each other on both sides, out of fear of God and fellowship in arms; they were more concerned to capture than to kill the fugitives’.”
Adds Tom: “You may wish to destroy this. I just looked over a memorandum being circulated by the FBI on how to identify a Militia Violent Extremist; I may be on a watch list.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the modern name for these five countries, whose old names were: Siam, Rhodesia, Cathay, Abyssinia and Burma. My answer: Thailand, Zimbabwe, China, Ethiopia and Myanmar. Getting it right were Bert H., John D., Doug W., Kathy H. and Janice M. Colleen V. and Ron K. got four out of five right, both missing Ethiopia.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, in what state the first oil well in the United States was drilled. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Thanks. See you next week.