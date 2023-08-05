When I think about it, I have lived with trains all my life. Not that I traveled on them a lot — I can only remember once going to New York City to meet friends, and running up to Boston and back several times — but they were always there, especially growing up in Pennsylvania.
Going anywhere with your parents or later in your own, you were frequently stopped at one of the many railroad crossings in the Allentown area waiting for endless boxcars and coal gondolas to rumble slowly past. It was a fact of life. Sort of like Attleboro before they raised the tracks on overpasses. Or so they tell me.
As kids we used to count the cars just to pass the time while we waited, and often seemed to get to 100 and more. And, of course, you always had to wave at the flagman hanging off the back of the caboose. That era has kind of ended, I guess.
At one apartment we lived at in Attleboro, the backyard was maybe 40 yards from railroad tracks, and the Amtrak trains came through often, heading to Boston, or south to New York City and DC. Some rolled through in the middle of the night, and although that woke us and the kids up at first, we soon got used to it, and then mostly slept through the rolling rumble and the whistles they blew at the crossing a few streets away. It became a familiar sound.
And, of course, as a boy I had a few flattened pennies. How did they get flattened to more than double their width? We put them on a track and waited for a train to run them over. They often made sparks when the train wheels ran over them. When the train had passed, we searched for our new treasure.
We never bothered to learn the train schedules, because all you had to do was go out to the tracks and put your ear on the rail and when you could hear it begin to vibrate you knew a train was coming and you put down your pennies.
Dangerous? Maybe a little. But, hey, we were kids …
Saturday sermon
“Shoot for the Moon — even if you miss it, you will land among the stars.”
— Les Brown
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell how much a Barbie doll was priced at when it debuted on March 9, 1959. You could be off by a buck. My answer: $3.
Getting it right was Bert H. (“I remember because I wanted one for my birthday but was told it was too expensive. Back then $3 was a lot of money. Gas was probably 25 or 30 cents a gallon.”) and Doug W. (“When I received my work permit as a 15-year-old in 1961, that $3 would have represented four hours pay at my first job.”).
Wrong guesses included $4.99, $1.25, $1.99 (“… not including the costumes. I bet it’s worth a lot more now.”) One non-guesser reported Sunday night: “There are two 1959 Barbies for sale on eBay for $15,995.95 and $16,000. Wish I still had mine.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what Americans believe in the most: reincarnation, Satan, astrology, angels or spiritual energy in physical things like plants, rivers or crystals. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
