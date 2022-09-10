I spent some 13 hours at the polls over the past several days. And, no, I wasn’t campaigning for a candidate, holding a sign the legal distance from the doors of the voting site. And, no, I wasn’t going from poll to poll voting numerous times, by hook or by crook, for the candidate of my choice.
I was just your friendly poll worker making sure things went as smoothly as I could by looking people up electronically on the neat Poll Pads or sealing their envelopes and making sure they had signed them during early in-person voting, and directing voters where to put their finished ballots in the voting machine on Primary Election Day.
I’ve missed a couple of elections, but I’ve been working the polls — the favorite poll-worker joke is that you’ve been “working the poles,” like a burlesque stripper — for the past couple of years.
It can be a fun job, if you don’t mind an Election Day shift that can start at 6:30 and end sometime after 9 at night. You know, seeing old friends, handing out “I Voted” stickers, generally being part of the team that makes elections happen.
Me, I filled out my mailed ballot, signed the envelope and dropped it off at the Election Commission office at City Hall — about two weeks before live voting started.
Why do we vote? Because it can change people’s lives, both ours and the candidates on the ballot. Next chance you get, vote for Democracy any way that works for you.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
— Maya Angelou
Am I the only one …
In America who doesn’t have a freaking tattoo? Yet.
Feedback
“I also bought my first car at age 16. It was a 1946 Plymouth with ‘suicide doors,’”writes Bruce Bowden about last week’s column. “It also had starting problems. The street I lived on sloped downhill from north to south. I would park it in the driveway so if need be I could push it onto the road, jump in and pop the clutch.
“Then, one day in the Spring of 1961, I tried to start it and the battery exploded. The mileage on it was a question, as the numbers on the odometer turned and I could see where the dial had been turned back. As a title was not needed in 1960, I had no way of checking. That was the end. I had to pay $20 to have it towed away.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what is the world’s largest encyclopedia. My answer: Wikipedia. Getting it right were Bert H., John D., Kathy H., Carol W. (“Unfortunately, I doubt if all the ‘facts’ in it are accurate”), Tom E. and Martha C. Wrong guesses were Encyclopedia Britannica, the second largest.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, all the countries in South America that border the Pacific Ocean. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
August donations totaled a whopping $220 in August, bringing our year-to-date total to $1,485. Since we started this in September 2019, your donations add up to $9,421. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. So far you’re doing great.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
See you next week.