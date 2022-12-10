When I was in elementary school we started each day with the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands — one nation, indivisible — with liberty and justice for all.”
Something missing? Some 68 years ago the words “under God” were added between “one nation” and “indivisible.” President Eisenhower gets the credit for that. Or the blame, depending on how you feel about it.
I always thought the change was unnecessary. The Pledge was fine the way it was. It originally appeared in an earlier form in an 1892 magazine article celebrating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the New World. Don’t get me started on that …
The “under God” phrase has been the subject of many lawsuits over the years, including one in 2014 brought by the Boxboro public school system.
Personally, I never say that phrase when reciting an affirmation of my unified country’s unbiased granting of liberty and justice to everyone. I get to “one nation,” pause, then go to “indivisible.” Not that there are so many occasions any more to pledge.
Maybe if it said “under a god,” it would be more palatable. But I don’t protest. I speak with my silence and keep my own counsel.
Is there a law in this country requiring everyone to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as it is currently written, or not pledge at all? Do people have a right to not do something with which they disagree? Is expressing prejudice OK in some instances, or is there liberty and justice for all? The U.S. Supreme Court is about to tell us.
Saturday sermon
“If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
— George Washington
Feedback
“Just thought I would let you know that DPs were not unknown in Attleboro,” writes Tom Faust about last week’s column. “I recall two in particular. One was a boy named Jurgen, who could beat me at chess in the 5th grade. The other was an arrestingly pretty girl from Silesia named Ursula.”
And: “Regarding last week’s results, when Karen G. said, ‘In reality, it all depends on the luck of the draw,’ she was making a valid point,” writes Charlie Adler. “She was addressing the question of how many of the red balls might end up in the white barrel and vice versa. The answer could range from 0 to 20. I think the most likely result would be 10. The least likely results would be 0 or 20. A graph of the range of possibilities would resemble a bell curve.”
I’m a mathematical moron, but I’m not buying it. I tried it with piles of 20 nickels and 20 pennies and the result was always the same.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what national elected official called the media “nattering nabobs of negativism.” My answer: Vice President Spiro Agnew.
Getting it right were PMM (“Zero Agnew!”), Mike M., Bob G. (“Spiro Agnew, Nixon’s veep. Talk about a couple of losers.”), Robert S., Phil H. and Tom K. (“In the same speech he also called the press ‘an effete corps of intellectual snobs.’ If he accomplished nothing else during his time as VP, he probably added 20 points to my verbal score on the SAT exam!”).
And Ellen C., Terrence O. (“Was definitely an accurate statement!”), Bill S., Charles A., Doug W. (“Looking back at the duo of Nixon and Agnew makes me think they were just the opening act for Emperor Donald the Last.”), Larry K., Linda T. (“I believe he put the ‘vice’ in vice-presidency.”), Jim A, Sandra L. and Jack J. (“Only senior citizens will get this one.”)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the most common names in the United States for female and male cats. I’ll settle for one of the names. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
The November donations were $10 (Gulp!), but it is the Christmas season. That brings our 11-month total for 2022 to $1,595. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. You do the math.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.