Whenever someone in the family turns 18, it is my habit to send them a compendium of 73 things I put together about 10 years ago, things they can now do that they couldn’t at 17. For example, in school they don’t have to show their parents their report card.
When it comes to employment, they can now work fulltime, become a flight attendant, start their own business, work at a gas station, tend bar and serve drinks, get a credit card, drive an ice cream truck and deliver The Sun Chronicle.
And there is more: 18-year-olds can buy lottery tickets, open an eBay account, sue someone, pawn something, go on a cruise, get a hotel room, get a loan, buy a house, rent a campsite, be sued, gamble at a casino, own a firearm, be tried in criminal court as an adult and go to prison.
They can also become an organ donor, get a tattoo or body piercing, skydive, get married, adopt a child, donate blood, change their name, sign legal documents and enlist in the military.
Wish you were 17 again? My favorites from the list are rent a Port-A-Potty, become a stripper, chew tobacco, go to X-rated films, be on “Jerry Springer” and buy a monkey.
I actually have a grandchild coming of age in November, and he’s already registered for another important thing 18-year-olds can do: vote.
Saturday sermon
“We’re going to pretend to listen, while they pretend to talk to us.”
— Dennis Murphy Am I the only one …
Who thinks it doesn’t really matter what Donald Trump took home from work after being fired? After all, he often brags that he never reads.
Idea of the week
I chatted with someone at the Y’s rooftop party last week who had a crazy idea — that I liked: The city should buy a small herd of giraffes, fence them in at Highland Park and let them run wild for the amusement of visitors. What do you think? A quick Google told me giraffes are going for $40,000 apiece, so it would be a big investment. May have to charge admission …
I didn’t know that
The New York Times power ranking of the 32 NFL teams has the Patriots at 18th.
Feedback
A column I wrote a few Saturdays back about my first car, which inspired some feedback, sent me poring over my old poems for this one from the late 1970s called “Plymouth:”
When I was a teenager
I had this ‘50 Plymouth
that smelled of elbows
and temporary death
I was always
afraid of it.
My first car,
it died one afternoon
at the bottom of a hill.
I never buried it.
It was recycled
into a black moth
buzzing behind the curtain
in my aunt’s house.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me all the countries in South America that border the Pacific Ocean. My answer: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chili.
Getting it right were Doug W. (“Gotta love these geography questions!”), John D., Diane G. (“Having taught South American geography for many years, I came up with the answer quickly”) and Terence O. (“Well, the room that I am reading The Sun Chronicle in has a huge map plastered on the wall …”)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, who was the first host (1999) of the trivia game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.