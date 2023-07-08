It was years ago and I was getting killed in snooker in some pub outside of Dublin. When I paid my opponent at the end of the game, I asked him what he did for a living.
I’m a bookie, says he, which was and is a perfectly legal profession in The Old Sod.
For the more genteel readers among you — are you sure you’re reading the right column? — bookie is shorthand for bookmaker, someone who makes book on mostly sporting events by facilitating the betting process: He or she sets odds, accepts and places bets and pays out if you win.
Well, now that sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, we have a lot of bookies, most of them of the electronic sort. The state itself might even qualify as a bookie.
You can bet online on any sport. Truthfully, I’ve never done it. In my old days, sports betting went something like this: You looked at the giants on the other rugby team and said, I bet these guys are going to kill us.
Although I’ve been to casinos in Vegas and Atlantic City and New Mexico, in Rhode Island and Connecticut and Plainville, I’ve never been much of a gambler, especially with slots. A little bit of blackjack at the $2 table, maybe, or a few hands of pow gai poker, but that’s it.
I do all my betting these days at home. Mostly against my wife. I can’t get her to bet which raindrop will slide down the window first, but we wager on football games, horse races, you name it.
We both put a buck in and winner takes all. Nobody gets rich. And nobody gets poor. It’s the thrill of the bet.
I also often play cards for money with friends, but the most you can usually win in one game of Skit Skat Skoo with four players is 9 bucks since the ante per multi-hand game is $3 each.
Tucked away at home I have a billfold about an inch thick stuffed with dollar bills. Am I a big winner? No. I just don’t spend dollars. I put every one that crosses my palm into the billfold. You know, just in case a really good bet or an irresistible big-pot card game comes along.
They don’t.
Saturday sermon
“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”
— Georgia Guidestones
Hello, dog days
Traditionally the dog days start July 3 and end on Aug. 11. This superstition (blame the Egyptians and the Romans) says that the rising and setting of Sirius, the Dog-Star, drives canines nuts. Astronomically its groundless, as Sirius rises and sets at different times every year.
During dog days, you were advised to not have your blood let and not to take a physic, and men were encouraged to abstain from women. Well, two out of three ain’t bad …
So you’re so smart …
I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, of the following states which ones only have one representative in the U.S. House: Wyoming, Vermont, South Dakota, Delaware, Alaska or North Dakota. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
