I’m in the market for a new car. In fact, I’ve been in the market for more than 100 days. I’m just waiting for them to find it. Nothing fancy, mind you: just a white hybrid. I paid the first month’s lease, but had to extend my current lease because, I guess, no dealer in the state or New England or the East Coast has one.
I’m old-fashioned, so I’m inching into the electric car revolution. First, gas, then hybrid, then an EV. Maybe.
I’ve been driving for several decades now, scooping up a license at 16. My first car was a 1950 Plymouth that was old when I bought it, with money I earned working summer jobs. I learned to drive on my father’s big car, an automatic. I used it to take my driving test.
The car I bought had a stick shift. I didn’t know how to work the gear shift and clutch. I think my dad might have driven it home and parked it.
It spent the first month or so parked on my street because I couldn’t move it. Me and my buddies used to hang out in it, sitting on those big sofa seats in the front and back. It was like a clubhouse.
I finally learned how to drive it and took my friends to school, charging them 50 cents a week for gas. I parked the car at the top of a downhill street and every morning I would jump behind the wheel and they would push me down the hill so I could pop the clutch and start the motor.
Yeah, the battery had trouble keeping a charge. And every day I had to pull into the gas station at the bottom of the hill and put air in the tires. Yeah, they all had slow leaks.
That car only lasted a year and I was forced to walk the couple of miles to school.
All this came to mind when I saw an article about which states have the best ratio of electric cars to charging stations. Surprisingly, North Dakota is number one, followed by Wyoming and our own Rhode Island. Maine is fourth and Vermont is ninth.
The worst state? New Jersey, followed by Arizona and Washington.
Number 10 is Nevada. Where are you Massachusetts?
Might be too soon for me to spend the big bucks on an EV. I’m in a hybrid frame of mind. Just wish they’d find me one.
Saturday sermon
“Lawyers spend a great deal of their time shoveling smoke.”
— Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
Am I the only one …
Who thinks the Liz Cheney election was rigged by the Far Right? Let’s have a recount!
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, that if “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was the first one, how many Oz books L. Frank Baum wrote.
My answer: 14. I looked this up because of a comment on a rerun of “Jeopardy!” by contestant Amy Schneider, who mentioned Princess Ozma, a boy who turns out to be a beautiful princess, who appears in every Oz book but the first one. Getting it right were Bert H. and Kathy H.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me without looking it up, what is the world’s largest encyclopedia.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.