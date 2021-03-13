I was watching an old Neil Young concert on TV the other afternoon — remember him? — and I thought, You know I really am a child of the ‘60s.
I wasn’t born in the 1960s, but I sure crammed a lot of things into those 10 short years.
For starters, I graduated from high school and college, got married and had two children.
I voted in my first presidential election, and watched on TV a president get assassinated and a man walk on the moon.
I ate one of those new-fangled sandwiches, something called a McDonald’s hamburger, for the first time.
I read “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, smoked pot for the first time, had my first legal drink in a bar and saw, in person, Allen Ginsberg, Bob Dylan and Chuck Berry.
I learned how to drive automatic and stick-shift cars, I hitchhiked across the country and back, and went to Mexico and Canada for the first time.
Sportswise, I played football and wrestled in high school and college, and played in my first rugby match, a “hobby” that lasted 50 years.
During that decade I worked underground in a zinc mine, tended bar, ran a fraternity kitchen, received a poetry grant from a national arts foundation and got my first job at a newspaper, as a reporter.
I bought my first VW bus and moved my family out of my hometown — to Attleboro — for good.
And I met for the first time a lot of friends I still have.
It was that kind of decade. I’m sure there’s much, much more, but that’s all I could dredge up from my old memory in one afternoon. Other decades have a tough time competing, but 2020, for example, was also full of a lot of firsts.
Which decade was yours?
Saturday sermon
“Our constitution protects aliens, drunks and U.S. senators.”
— Will Rogers
What if …
We can only hope the same thing happens after this pandemic as happened after the last one in 1918: An explosion of music, dance, song and revelry. It was called the Roarin’ ’20s.
Heard at the bar
The re-opening of schools: Why not take a page out of the past and have double sessions. When there was a classroom space crunch, half the kids would go to school in the morning and the other half would go to school in the afternoon.
Everybody would have face time with the teacher and classrooms wouldn’t be crowded.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell, without looking it up, what are the most common birds in the world.
“My guess would be a sparrow. Although I was leaning toward pigeons,” writes Ron.
Colleen agrees:” This is purely a guess, but I’d say sparrow as they seem to be common across the world. Of course, it could be pigeons, but think I’ll stick with sparrows.”
“Would it be too philosophical to suggest the mockingbird?” writes Terence.
“My answer to your weekly question is the chicken,” writes Doug, correctly. “My answer is based on observing the contents of my freezer. Thanks for not specifying wild bird, making me choose among sparrows, pigeons, starlings and gulls. None of which have ever been in my freezer.”
Now, reader John Buchanan and I bet you can’t tell us, without looking it up, what spikenard is. (He wrote here last week about visiting Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary on a country road adventure.)
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.